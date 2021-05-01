BEAUFORT — The East Carteret baseball team earned a much-needed easy win in its season opener Thursday with a 18-1 shellacking of Richlands.
The Mariners will face a busy slate this week with three games in four days, traveling to Trask (1-0) on Tuesday and Pender (0-0) on Wednesday before hosting Dixon (0-1) on Friday.
“I didn’t have a lineup set today until about the fourth inning of the JV game, so we’re learning who we are,” coach Daniel Griffee said. “We’ll take it day by day. Pitching will come into effect next week.”
East entered the season looking strong at the plate, on the bases and in the field, but with plenty of questions on the mound. Perhaps a few of those were answered in the opener with Mason Rose, just six days removed from football season, earning the win.
Rose allowed one run on three hits in the 10-run mercy-rule contest, striking out four and walking three in four innings.
“That performance was kind of a shock,” Griffee said. “I didn’t expect him to look that good without having really thrown yet. He did a heck of a job on the mound, and everybody backed him up in the field.”
Riley Morris looked good in a shutout inning of relief, striking out two.
“We don’t really know who our pitchers are yet,” Griffee said. “We just know we have some throwers. We’ll find out.”
Hitting certainly wasn’t an issue against a Richlands squad that started the year with a 10-0 loss to Trask. The Mariners put up 12 hits, though they didn’t have an extra-base knock.
“We had those boys coming from football, and they’d only practiced a week, and they came out and hit the ball like that,” Griffee said. “It was just a good job all the way around.”
East had four batters register two hits apiece with Rose helping his own cause, going 2-of-3 with three RBIs. Brody Nelson also went 2-of-3 with a RBI and two runs. Tyler Williford and Thomas Wallace each went 2-of-4 with Williford adding a RBI and two runs.
Bennie Brooks had three RBIs, Adam McIntosh had two RBIs and two runs, Alex Doans had two RBIs and a run, and Shamel Baker had an RBI and run.
The Mariners are still the defending 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference champion, having gone 12-2 in the league in 2019. Last season ended after just two games due to the coronavirus shutdown.
Other eye-opening scores from the opening week included Croatan’s 32-0 win over Lejeune and Southwest Onslow’s 13-0 victory over Dixon.
“It’s early, so I’m not sure how it will break down,” Griffee said. “It is probably going to go down to the end. I think Croatan and Southwest Onslow will be solid, and we should be in the mix.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Richlands…......10 0 000 0 - 1 3 3
E. Carteret......42(10) 200 0 - 18 12 0
WP – Rose
LP - Turner
Richlands leading hitters: Gooding 1-1; Brown 1-2, run; Marks 1-2.
E. Carteret leading hitters: Rose 2-3, 3 RBIs; B. Nelson 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; Williford 2-4, RBI, 2 runs; Wallace 2-4; Brooks 1-2, RBI, 3 runs; McIntosh 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Doans 1-2, 2 RBIs, run; Baker 1-4, RBI, run.
