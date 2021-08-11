MOREHEAD CITY — Another Morehead City Marlins season is in the books.
The Fish didn’t win a third straight Coastal Plain League championship, but they still became just the second team in league history to reach three straight Petitt Cup finals.
“I am so proud of this organization – where we’ve been, where we are and where we’re going,” owner Buddy Bengel said. “We fell six innings short of tying the league record for championships, but I’m proud of what those guys did on the field. I think at the end of the day, we’ve built a dynasty here.”
The Marlins finished the regular season 29-14, beat the Peninsula Pilots to reach the finals and fell to the Savannah Bananas in three games. There’s no denying, though, that the Fish remain a premiere organization within the league.
“I couldn’t be more proud of those guys,” head coach Jesse Lancaster said. “They upheld the culture this year of having championship expectations. It was a lot of hard work – we weren’t favorites like in past seasons – but they pushed for a game three on the road, and I couldn’t be any happier with their effort.”
It’s hard to imagine the Marlins will be able to keep the blistering pace they’ve set since winning CPL titles in 2018 and 2019, but Bengel has no intention of letting the franchise lose their spot at the top of the Eastern Division.
“I don’t think we’re done by any stretch of the imagination,” Bengel said.
“We’re going to reload for 2022, and I fully anticipate for us to compete for a championship again next season.”
Creating a winning culture
If you ask Bengel, the tone for the last three winning seasons has been set by its head coach.
Lancaster, an assistant coach at University of Mount Olive, took his first head coaching position in 2017, starting with a 25-30 record with the Marlins before winning the next three division championships. He has a career 125-72 (.634) record with the franchise.
“It starts at the top with Jesse Lancaster,” Bengel said. “I believe he’s the best summer collegiate baseball coach in the country, period. I don’t care what anybody has to say, I’ll argue it all day. He has helped us to assemble a winning organization by building a culture on the field in a way that nobody else has. He’s a guy that everybody wants to play for.”
Lancaster has been offered his position for 2022, but the 33-year-old is also expecting the birth of his first child in December.
“I would like to come back,” he said. “I value the way that franchise has grown and to have the chance to help continue that. There are some things to be discussed. I would love to come back if I can make it back.”
There are a few faces Marlins fans won’t see again next summer, faces of players who have built a multi-season reputation with the team and its fan base. This year, Hunter Shepherd (Catawba), Jack Harris (Newberry), Joe Mason (Mount Olive), Eric Miles (Presbyterian), Zack Miller (Catawba), Jack Myers (Butler) and Ryder Yakel (Harding) were all return champions from either the 2018 or 2019 season. Only Miller is eligible to return next summer.
“Those guys mean so much to me and to our organization,” Lancaster said. “Shep(herd) has been here for three summers. He’s ‘Mr. Marlin.’ All of those guys helped put us on the map and raised the expectations of the organization.”
The acquisition of those players, as well as the others who contributed to the championship run this season, is attributed to the front office, led by general manager Ross Combs.
“We wanted to have that consistency and those familiar faces this season,” Bengel said. “And then, there were some players who this was their first year with the Marlins, and they’ll be back next year.”
Bengel made it a point to laud the efforts of his off-the-field staff for a season that set new watermarks for attendance and community engagement.
“What we did off the field was completely incredible,” he said. “I can’t say enough kind words about our general manager (Combs), our interns and our game-day staff. We sold out more games this season than we ever have combined in our team’s history. We set massive attendance records and had some incredible nights at this stadium.”
Fans at Big Rock Stadium have had an excellent stretch of winning, with the Marlins going 45-5 over the last 50 games at “The Rock” dating back to the 2019 season.
“Our guys love playing at Big Rock Stadium,” Lancaster said. “It shows in that record how much they enjoy playing for those fans. We love to win anywhere, but we want to protect our home field.”
A season ending
The series with the Bananas felt like a matchup long in the making.
The Savannah franchise began in 2016 but quickly became a regular season powerhouse. The Bananas went 30-20 in 2016, 30-25 in 2017, 37-13 in 2018 and 35-15 in 2019, but this summer was their first championship series.
“This matchup felt like it was a long time coming,” Lancaster said. “I think starting in 2018, it’s fair to say our two franchises became the frontrunners of our divisions. This year’s finals, I think it was apparent the best two clubs were facing each other.”
The Bananas won at Big Rock Stadium 5-4 in game 1 on Thursday, taking advantage of a rain delay that stalled the Marlins’ momentum. The Fish had a 1-0 lead with the bases loaded before the near-two hour pause in action.
“I thought the rain was unfortunate for the fans and the players on the field,” Lancaster said. “Not to take anything away from Savannah, but it changed the momentum of the game. Quite honestly, I think the outcome of the series could have been different. But Savannah earned that championship. They played well.”
Morehead City rallied to win 5-3 in game 2 on the road, overcoming a passionate, hostile environment.
“Our guys,” Lancaster noted, “to handle themselves the way they did in that environment, I was impressed.”
The Bananas won 13-3 in the tiebreaker and, a day later, players and coaches had packed up and moved out of their host family homes. The season was over in a blink of an eye.
“It’s hard to wrap your head around it,” Lancaster said. “The summer is long, and it’s a blur going from town to town. Suddenly, it’s your last day being together and then, poof, everyone goes their separate ways and most of those guys will never see each other again.”
The Marlins’ season may be over, but action at Big Rock Stadium isn’t over until next summer. The Big Rock Fall Baseball League will potentially return for the area’s high schoolers, with early discussions planning for games on Monday and Wednesday to accommodate a football season that wasn’t in session last fall.
Additionally, the stadium will host a clinic featuring West Carteret alum and former Cleveland Indian Lonnie Chisenhall in September, along with possibly travel ball tournaments, other camps and college games in February.
“We’ll be working on some things in the offseason that we’re excited to reveal to the folks in this county,” Bengel said. “I think we improved the experience for our fans this summer, and we want to keep it going.”
