HOPE MILLS — Croatan swept the third annual Liberty Kickoff on Saturday with impressive scores.
The boys put up 24 points at the Golfview Greenway to beat Gray’s Creek by 24 points. The girls produced 27 points to defeat Gray’s Creek by 43 points.
The boys took their six-team meet with seven runners in the top 15.
Tyrese Cone earned the win in 16 minutes, 53 seconds to beat the runner-up by nearly 30 seconds in the 52-runner competition.
Trey Austin finished fourth in 17:41, followed by Matthew Quispe in fifth in 17:46 and James Wallace in sixth in 18:01. Justin Wax placed ninth in 19:04. Noah Guerrero ended up 12th in 19:23, and Cooper Stephens took 14th in 19:29.
The girls claimed 10 spots in the top 20 to win their seven-team meet.
Ashley Kirkwood gave the Cougars their top finisher in 21:42 to take third in the 60-runner meet. Tessa McFarland followed in fourth in 21:51 and Audrey Kirkwood timed in at 22:20 to finish fifth. Cameran Ladd placed seventh in 22:57, and Zenash Acevedo followed in eighth in 23:04. Kayla Hunt rounded out the top 10 in 23:18. Emilie Hayes claimed 12th in 23:33. Skyler Nawrocki finished 14th in 24:00, Eliana Dettle took 16th in 24:03, and Lillian Beck ended up 19th in 24:15.
