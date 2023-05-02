PINEY GREEN — The Croatan girls soccer team snapped a six-game losing streak Thursday with an 8-0 win at White Oak.
The eight goals are the most the Cougars (4-12) have scored in a single game this season. They beat the Vikings 2-0 in the first meeting on March 30.
With the win, Croatan remains in fifth place of the 3A Coastal Conference at 3-5. White Oak is in last place at 0-7 and is 2-17 overall.
Against the Vikings, the Cougars built a 5-0 lead in the first half before tacking on three goals in the second. Croatan took 21 total shots and placed 15 on frame.
Kaygan Forsythe captured a hat trick with three goals, Ayla Zales tallied two goals and an assist, and Payton Cieslak, Landry Clifton and Hannah Berger scored a goal apiece. Berger’s goal came on a penalty kick.
Adeline Adams, Natalie Eickhoff, Sidney Inscoe, Kyndall Kitchens and Emma Brubaker had an assist each.
Grace Smith and Lily Richards split time in the net with 40 minutes apiece. Neither had a shot taken against them. The zero goals allowed made for the duo’s third clean sheet of the season.
Coming into the week, Croatan has a tough nonconference game at Clinton (17-0-2 overall) on Tuesday and a home game against league foe Richlands (10-5-3 overall) on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.