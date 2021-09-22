BEAUFORT — For the first time in four years, the county clash between Croatan and East Carteret won’t count as a conference game.
The two programs will meet in Beaufort on Friday, no longer a part of the same 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference they were members of from 2017-2020.
East was supposed to host Croatan in week three on Sept. 3, but the Mariners went into quarantine protocol and the Cougars were unable to schedule a new meeting without exceeding the 10-game mark with the East game factored in. Both teams had a bye week scheduled for Friday, so the reschedule date was an easy one to pencil in.
Friday will mark the 24th meeting between the two teams. Croatan leads the series 15-8, but East has had its number for three of the last five years. The Cougars won the last meeting 44-29 in the spring, and won 49-0 in 2019, but East won 49-44 in 2018, 48-30 in 2017 and 49-22 in 2016. That’s five straight games in which the winner has eclipsed the 40-point mark.
Only one team has reached that benchmark this season, East in a 59-42 win over Swansboro.
The series between the head coaches is in Gurley’s favor, who has a 2-1 record against East since he moved up from an assistant position in 2018. Frazier won his first two contests against Croatan after he was hired in 2017.
This season, neither team has had much to cheer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.