MOREHEAD CITY — Another night on Puck O’Neal Field meant another competitive contest for the Marlin Blue team.
The squad fought off a pesky Orange squad in the Wednesday night opener to hang on for a 6-4 victory in the Big Rock Fall Baseball League.
“We finished strong,” said Kyle Dupas who was filling in for Marlin Blue coach Buddy Bengel. “We tacked on a few runs late, and at the end of the day, it’s a win. It’s good to get above .500.”
After back-to-back ties versus the Red team, Marlin Blue finally captured an elusive win and improved to 3-2-2. Thanks to those duels and five other close contests, just nine runs have decided their seven games.
Orange had been on the other side of the ledger, having its first four games decided by 22 runs, but the squad has shown signs of life in its last two contests, dropping those by a total of five runs. The team is now 0-6 on the season.
“We battled,” Orange coach Ryan McLendon said. “This is probably the most competitive game we’ve had all year.”
Orange has suffered from an uncanny ability to “hit ‘em where they are, instead of where they ain’t” so far this season, and while that held true again Wednesday, its offense looked as good as it has all year with nine hits.
“We love hitting line drives,” McLendon said. “And if somebody catches it, we’ll live with it, but it hurts. We enjoyed watching our swings tonight. One day, more of these hits will fall.”
Marlin Blue jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead with three runs in the first inning and one in the second.
Mason Rose, Connor McLeod and Thomas Wallace delivered consecutive RBI singles in the third to make it 3-0, and Landon Mills tacked on the next run in the second.
“It was a good game,” Dupas said. “We jumped on them early with three in the first. It’s good that our bats were lively. But then, it kind of died off, and we let them come back.”
After managing just one hit in the first three frames, Orange came alive in the fourth and put three runs on the board, thanks to a two-RBI single from Rhys Zahnd. Jacob Montanye then cut the deficit to one, scoring on a fielder’s choice.
Wallace put the game away for good in the bottom of the fifth by driving in Rose and McLeod to make it 6-3.
JonFoster Nelson, who has been solid on the mound throughout the season, was workmanlike in his outing, giving up three runs on four hits and walking two in four innings.
“JonFoster gets us ground balls, gets us out of innings,” Dupas said. “We’ve seen him, we know he can battle, and we’re not going to pull him out of an inning.”
Spencer Bryan was strong in relief, giving up one run on two hits, striking out one and walking one in three innings.
“Spencer took a baseball to the eye a few weeks ago, he healed up, and this is the first time he pitched since game one (on Sept. 28). He gave us some good innings.”
Hunter Sinsel took the loss, giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits in four innings, striking out two and walking three.
Big Rock Fall Baseball games are played each Monday and Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Big Rock Stadium. Admission is fee. Concessions are served at the park.
Here are results of the game:
BIG ROCK FALL BASEBALL
Team R H E
Orange….….000 301 0 - 4 9 2
M. Blue……..031 020 x - 6 6 1
WP – Nelson
LP – Sinsel
M. Blue leading hitters: Mills 2-3, RBI; Wallace 2-4, 2 RBIs; McLeod 1-3, run; Rose 1-3, run.
R. Blue leading hitters: Zahnd 2-2, 2 RBIs; Lockleair 2-2; Montanye 1-2, 2 runs; Finn 1-1, RBI; B. Garner 1-1; Frazier 1-3, run; Nelson 1-3, run.
