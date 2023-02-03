The 3A Coastal basketball conference has turned out to be every bit as competitive as predicted.
Going into Friday night’s games, the top three boys teams all had five wins and the girls conference was split between two teams with 5-2 records and two more with 4-3 marks.
It might be surprising that the boys conference is close, too, but it shouldn’t be. All three teams at the top are talented and ranked highly in the RPI rankings. White Oak (15-4) is ranked No. 4, Swansboro (15-3) No. 5 and West (14-5) No. 8.
A week ago, though, one could have been forgiven thinking there was little parity in the league. West was undefeated and looked like it might roll without a loss to its fifth straight conference championship.
Then the Patriots lost to White Oak on Jan. 27 and fell at Swansboro on Tuesday. White Oak beat the Pirates in their first matchup and the two teams play again on Thursday.
West split its series with White Oak and Swansboro. Ironically, those four games, plus the one between the Vikings and the Pirates, have been decided by an average of 11.6 points.
There are two scenarios on the table for next week. West plays Richlands and Dixon, two teams it should beat handily, while White Oak and Swansboro play on Thursday.
Taking for granted that both teams win out until the regular season finale, if White Oak beats the Pirates, it wins the conference outright. If Swansboro wins, all three teams would finish the season 8-2 and tie for the league title.
This season, the parity in the girls Coastal is on display every night. Thirteen of the 20 games that have been played leading up to Friday were decided by 10 points or less.
All but one Croatan game has been decided by single digits, and three have gone to overtime. Four of West’s games have been decided by single digits, too.
The conference’s rankings per the state’s RPI formula show just how closely contested it is. West is ranked No. 26 in the 3A east, Swansboro is No. 27, Richlands No. 29, Croatan No. 30, Dixon No. 34 and White Oak No. 46.
The girls conference is tougher to predict at present because West and Croatan played on Friday after this column was written.
As of Thursday night, Croatan and Swansboro were tied at the top of the standings at 5-2 while West and Richlands were tied for third at 4-3.
Next week will decide the conference, no matter the result of games this Friday. Croatan will play at home against Swansboro on Tuesday and then travel to Richlands on Thursday.
West will travel to Richlands for a rematch from a loss to the Wildcats on Thursday, followed by a home game against Dixon.
Considering that the top three teams in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference are only separated by 1.5 games, it’s worth noting how rare it is to see three teams pose a legitimate threat so late in a conference race.
Over the last 10 years in the 3A Coastal, 2A East Central, 1A/2A Coastal 8, 1A/2A Coastal Plains and 1A Coastal Plains conferences, there have only been six instances where the third-place team was no more than two games back from the league champion.
Five of those occasions came in the Coastal.
Last season, the West boys won it with a 9-1 record while White Oak finished third at 7-3. The same thing happened in 2018-2019 when West won with an 8-2 record and Northside-Jacksonville and White Oak tied for third at 7-3.
In 2016-2017, West Craven won the boys conference with a 10-2 record while White Oak and Jacksonville tied for second at 8-4 apiece.
In 2020-2021, Swansboro won the girls Coastal with a 9-1 record while West finished 7-3. In 2014-2015, Havelock won with a 10-2 record, and Jacksonville placed third at 8-4.
The only non-Coastal three-team race happened in 2016-2017 when East Carteret won the 1A Coastal Plains with an 11-1 record and Jones County placed third at 9-3.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
