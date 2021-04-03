THOMASVILLE — J.J. Williams helped Davidson-Davie Community College win an outright Region 10 Division II regular season title with a clinching victory versus Fayetteville Tech.
The former West Carteret point guard standout scored 12 points in 22 minutes off the bench, going 4-of-8 from the three-point line, and added five assists in a 90-67 win.
The Storm, ranked No. 2 in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Poll, finished regular season play 17-2 overall and 15-1 in Region 10 Division II.
Davidson-Davie is the No. 1 seed in the nine-team Region 10/South Atlantic District Tournament after winning its ninth straight game, and after a first-round bye, will on Tuesday in the quarterfinal host the winner of Bryant & Stratton (7-8, 6-8) and Central Carolina (4-12, 4-12).
Williams has been instant offense off the bench in his freshman season, averaging 4.9 points in 10.3 minutes per game. The point guard ranks second on the team in three-point percentage (41.4) and tied for third in three-pointers per game (1.3).
He’s produced when receiving significant minutes, scoring 16 points in 16 minutes on March 11 in a 92-67 win over Central Carolina, going 5-of-6 from the floor and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.
On Feb 24 in a 97-80 loss at Fayetteville Tech, he went for 12 points in 17 minutes, going 4-of-10 from the three-point line.
