BEAUFORT — Talk to any runner Saturday morning at the Historic Beaufort Road Race, and the weather quicky became the subject of conversation.
That had to be music to the ears of race organizers.
The Beaufort Ole Towne Rotary event, which is “42 years and still going strong,” was pushed up to June from its annual July start.
“We moved it so it would be much cooler,” first-year race director Christine Lamb said. “It is just too hot in July. People are grateful we’ve moved it. It was perfect today. We didn’t get any rain. We had clouds, a little breeze. We’ll take this every year.”
Overcast skies, a cool 15 mph out of the east and temperatures in the mid-70s greeted 295 grateful runners. Last year’s race was canceled by the pandemic. In 2019, the heat index approached 100 degrees.
Tyler Pake, 38, was even more grateful after winning the male 5K for the first time to complete the cycle. The Beaufort native has been running in the event since 1997. Pake finished in 18 minutes, 53 seconds.
“It was one of my slower times, and I win,” he said. “I’ve won the mile, I’ve won the 5K, I’ve won the 10K, so I’ve won everything there is to win in Beaufort now. I finally did it.”
Pake, who said he could now safely retire to the baby jogger race with his new son, Sonny, named for running legend Sonny Hyman, had finished second on a number of occasions in the 5K.
Henry Blondeau, 15, took the runner-up spot in 19:49, and Jackson Sheaffer, 16, placed third in 19:56.
Lauren Dicktel, 23, also won the female 5K for the first time in her eighth attempt with a time of 20:41. She had ended up in the top three on a few attempts.
“This is one of my faster times,” she said. “I’m not in the best shape for a 5K, but the race was better than it has been in the past with the cloud cover.”
Dicktel said she wasn’t in typical 5K shape after recently running a marathon that qualified her for the Boston Marathon.
“I’ve been taking it easy, doing some workouts, so I’m not in top shape for this, but I’ll take it,” she said.
Casey Parvin, 37, placed second in 23:44, and Taylor Harding, 28, rounded out the top three in 26:15.
Three runners broke the 40-minute barrier in the male 10K with Mark Szilagyi, 21, hitting the line first in an impressive 36:43.
“It was good,” said the Elon cross country runner who just finished up his junior year. “It was nice and flat, and it had friendly people. I can’t complain.”
The Atlanta, Ga. native said he was using the race, which he participated in for the first time, as a tune-up for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race 10K in early July.
Luke Gillman, 27, was the runner-up in 38:23, and Mike Peck, 43, claimed the third spot in 39:37.
Claire Flores, 22, also won the female 10K in her first try, clocking in at 46:25.
“It went well,” said the Fayetteville resident. “The weather was nice, for sure. The wind slowed you down a little bit on the way back, but it felt good.”
Flores said she used the race to train for the New River Marathon in Fleetwood in October. She did a half marathon the previous weekend.
Margaret Santucci, 28, claimed second in 47:08, and Rebecca Moschler, 30, took third in 47:27.
Five of the top six 1-mile finishers were 11 years old or younger – minors often have just their first initial listed for privacy concerns.
C. Merritt won the male 1-mile in 7:53, followed by B. Hedgepeth in 9:25, and D. Sibley in 11:27.
L. Detttle won the female 1-mile in 8:14, followed by S. Stines in 8:59, and Elizabeth Henderson, 53, in 9:23.
Here are results of the race:
Historic Beaufort Road Race
1-mile run
Female
Overall: 1, L. Dettle, 8:14; 2, S. Stines, 8:59; 3, Elizabeth Henderson, 9:23.
8-and-under: 1, S. Yerage, 11:37; 2, S. Chase, 11:56; 3, E. Hedgepeth, 12:42; 4, C. Chase, 13:07; 5, H. Townsend, 13:18; 6, A. Bilbrey, 13:35; 7, E. Sassorossi, 14:18; 8, R. Ray, 15:07.
9-10: 1, K. Brady, 11:47; 2, R. Blau, 11:59.
11-12: None.
13-15: None.
16-19: None.
20-29: None.
30-39: 1, Bobbi Newton, 11:38; 2, Anna Hedgepeth, 12:41; 3, Abbey Townsend, 13:35; 4, Lindsay Parker, 15:08; 6, Melinda O’Berry, 15:49.
40-49: None.
50-59: None.
60-69: 1, None.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, C. Merritt, 7:53; 2, B. Hedgepeth, 9:25; 3, D. Sibley, 11:27.
8-and-under: 1, F. Sanchez, 11:34; 2, N. Cross, 13:42; 3, S. Sassorossi, 14:23; J. O’Berry, 15:50.
9-10: None.
11-12: None.
13-15: None.
16-19: None.
20-29: 1, Will Calloway, 13:46; 2, Thomas Sibley, 19:36.
30-39: 1, Landon Cross, 13:34; 2, William Sassorossi, 14:30.
40-49: 1, Beau Sanchez, 18:31.
50-59: None.
60-69: 1, Brad Calloway, 13:49.
70-and-over: 1, Allen Calloway, 13:46; 2, Tom Brady, 18:02; 3, Phillip Whitley, 18:31.
5K
Female
Overall: 1, Lauren Dicktel, 20:41: 2, Casey Parvin, 23:44; 3, Taylor Harding, 26:15.
12-and-under: H. Sanchez, 41:21; 2, E. Sanchez, 48:56; 3, A. Kaestner, 58:24.
13-16: 1, Eliana Dettle, 30:44; 2, Harbour Early, 30:51; 3, Taylor Mills, 33:48; 4, Sunshine Cawthorne, 38:48.
17-19: 1, Alaina Johnson, 31:00; 2, Brittney Moore, 35:55.
20-24: 1, Riley Houston, 30:40; 2, Caitlyn Grady, 30:41; 3, Kaylie DeHart, 31:21; 4, Regan Tart, 32:08; 5, Emily Harvey, 32:55; 6, Caroline Swiger, 32:56.
30-34: 1, Cassandra Davis, 28:29; 2, Dalen Woolard, 31:17; 3, Alaina Cross, 31:42; 4, Maria Bollinger, 32:17; 5, Bridget Davis, 32:34; 6, Kristyn Clancy, 34:45; 7, Heather Wineman, 42:43; 8, Sarah Randles, 55:35; 9, Bri Sarbinoff, 55:46.
35-39: 1, Lisa Becker, 27:22; 2, Margaret Sassorossi, 27:32; 3, Emily Weaver, 28:33; 4, Suzanne Stines, 29:57; 5 Lara Boudreau, 32:28; 6, Hayley Fly, 36:35; 7, Ashley Bell, 37:57; 8, Sarah Chase, 39:04; 9, Mary Chandler Storrs, 39:31; 10, Karen Piner, 47:49.
40-44: 1, Janette DeVan, 33:36; 2, Sara Kilgore, 41:28; 3, Sara Kourtsounis, 47:00; 4, Mary Myers, 49:25; 5, Dickens Sanchez, 49:38; 6, Sandy Edwards, 55:37; 7, Barbara Kaestner, 58:28.
45-49: 1, Sybil Freedman, 30:45; 2, Shannon Moore, 37:13; 3, Beverly Holloman, 39:21; 4, Sharon King, 50:07; 5, Kelli Phillips, 51:26.
50-54: 1, Cyndi Brown, 30:18; Elizabeth Henderson, 32:46; 3, Jennifer Gifford, 37:07; 4, Kim Hess, 41:29; 5, Michelle Nolin, 43:59; 6, Donna Crisp, 50:56; 7, Yvette Layden, 50:57; 8, Tracy Rogers, 1:09:44.
55-59: Missi Foster, 31:07; 2, Lynn Doernberg, 32:16; 3, Patty Carter, 35:08; 4, Pamela Wall, 36:46; 5, Irene Finney, 38:56; 6, Robin Flinn, 46:41; 7, Debra DuBois, 55:38.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Tyler Pake, 18:53; 2, Henry Blondeau, 19:49; 3, Jackson Sheaffer, 19:56.
12-and-under: 1, L. Vogelsong, 25:21; 2, M. Roberts, 30:20.
13-16: 1, Dixon Witt, 59:44; 2, Michael Witt, 1:00:38.
20-24: 1, Zach Doernberg, 22:28; 2, Dustin Lester, 25:25; 3, Carter Jones, 25:47; 4, Larry Leal, 27:04.
25-29: 1, Kent Pittman, 23:11; 2, Sam Stephenson, 24:56; 3, Rob Touhey, 25:29; 4, John Flinn, 46:39.
30-34: 1, Kitt Moger, 22:10; 2, Bradley Lawson, 25:32; 3, Dave Harding, 26:15; 4, Will Valecillo, 27:11.
35-39: 1, Brendan McLaughlin, 23:21; 2, Nick Townsend, 25:58; 3, Walt O’Berry, 28:18; 4, Josh Boudreau, 29:32; 5, John Roberts, 30:19; 6, Garrett Brady, 39:10; 7, Justin Manning, 47:45.
40-44: 1, Joshua Arthur, 24:13; 2, Ben Hogwood, 27:42; 3, Chris Dettle, 30:49.
45-49: 1, Brandon Moore, 25:13; 2, Chris David, 30:46; 3, Brian Wood, 36:29; 4, Eric Rowe, 52:04.
50-54: 1, Rob Jackson, 24:14; 2, Mark Johnson, 25:15; 3, Jonathan Freedman, 30:33; 4, Ken McCrary, 38:05.
55-59: 1, Bruce Mann, 27:04; 2, Matt Ermish, 28:50; 3, Michael Doernberg, 34:10; 4, Mark Wall, 36:45; 5, Hans Vogelsong, 44:07; 6, Tim Horne, 51:25.
60-64: 1, David Daly, 25:08; 2, Gary Davis, 29:03; 3, Peter Schmitt, 30:44; 4, George Russell, 31:25; 5, Steve Finn, 47:55.
65-69: 1, John Mattson, 25:40; 2, Bill Sutton, 27:56; 3, John Carter, 28:06; 4, Kent Bolick, 28:57; 5, Kurt Brendstrup; 30:48; 6, Joseph Hightower, 35:06; 7, Ray Vallecillo, 35:29; 8, Ernest Marshburn, 40:31; 9, Michael Lipcsak, 54:48; 10, George Morgan, 1:03:01.
70-and-over: 1, Kenneth Carter, 32:58; 2, Bob Johnson, 34:46; 3, Ronnie Davenport, 38:36; 4, Val Price, 46:37; 5, Darriel Pierce, 57:02.
10K
Female
Overall: 1, Claire Flores, 46:25; 2, Margaret Santucci, 47:08; 3, Rebecca Moschler, 47:27.
20-24: 1, Elizabeth Staude, 1:02:20; 2, Haley Cooley, 1:09:47.
25-29: 1, Kayla Smith, 51:03; 2, Megan Sibley, 51:24; 3, Brittany Clements, 1:05:13.
30-34: 1, Tessa Conte, 55:46; 2, Mallory Tucker, 57:10; 3, Jessica Craft, 59:00; 4, Heather Starnes, 1:05:22; 5, Erin Cuthrell, 1:07:45; 6, Rachel Bisesi, 1:09:53; 7, Haley Hawkins, 1:13:13.
35-39: 1, Brooke Cash, 50:52; 2, Megan Tobitt, 56:29; 3, Carter Stocks, 57:10; 4, Amanda McCall, 58:22; 5, Katie Merritt, 1:00:58; 6, Amber Leggett, 1:00:59; 7, Katherine Swinney, 1:02:35; 8, Breanne Blackmon, 1:03:55; 9, Whitney Mitchell, 1:04:54; 10, Lauren Johnson, 1:07:47; 11, Sara Thorsby, 1:14:32.
40-44: 1, Cheryl Kidd, 57:05; 2, Eva DuBuisson, 57:28; 3, Angelina Brittle, 1:05:51; 4, Katie Manson, 1:37:49.
45-49: 1, Lisa Falcone, 1:02:48.
50-54: 1, Robin Ruffin, 1:12:15; 2, Lisa Cooke, 1:38:22; 3, Dee Cottrell, 1:40:55.
55-59: 1, Lizzie Belle, 1:16:43; 2, Tina Manning, 1:21:25; 3,
Colleen Whildin, 1:28:41; 4, Nancy Schwarzer, 1:40:54.
60-64: 1, Jaye Meyer, 1:04:44; 2, Kathy Marcheselli, 1:05:07; 3, Lu White, 1:22:20; 4, Robin Anderson, 1:28:33; 5, Sandra Eskew Capps, 1:29:31.
65-69: 1, Kay Carver, 1:34:17.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Mark Szilagyi, 36:43; 2, Luke Gilman, 38:23; 3, Mike Peck, 39:37.
20-24: 1, Christian Lopez, 46:25; 2, Zachery Veal, 50:08.
25-29: 1, Jason Hightower, 51:05; 2, Adam Melendez, 59:04.
30-34: 1, Joe Moschler, 43:11; 2, Russell Touhey, 46:43; 3, Tyler Thompson, 58:22; 4, Noah Starnes, 1:05:20; 5, Gregory Brennen, 1:20:40.
35-39: 1, Eric Bilbrey, 40:13; 2, Dustin Easley, 45:21; 3, Wayne McDaniel, 56:07; 4, Bradley Clements, 1:05:12.
40-44: 1, Helmut Kraus, 47:03; 2, Marcus Truskey, 49:39; 3, Aaron Quick, 56:48; 4, Ben Hedgepeth, 57:43; 5, Sean Claire, 1:03:55; 6, Keith Cannon, 1:04:36.
45-49: 1, Justin Perry, 46:38; 2, Barnes Harris, 55:27.
50-54: 1, David Lewis, 49:03; 2, Daniel Fischler Sr., 49:35; 3, Scott Hanback, 49:50; 4, Davis Harris, 55:19; 5, Kevin Jones, 58:28; 6, Tony Parrish, 59:15; 7, Neal Holloman, 1:00:08; 8, Jay Horton, 1:01:29; 9, Chris Faulkner, 1:04:31; 10, Roy Crisp, 1:11:52; 11, Keith Layden, 1:21:34.
55-59: 1, John LeFevre, 44:49; 2, Michael Lee, 50:06; 3, Bill Adams, 50:01; 4, Robert Quinn, 53:38; 5, Bob Ruffin, 58:22; 6, Robert Seidel, 1:05:37; 7, Steven Hepp, 1:07:35; 8, Carl Harris, 1:13:54.
60-64: 1, Luis Cisneros, 1:04:12; 2, Mike Witt, 1:12:21.
65-69: 1, William Hand, 47:02; 2, Michael Hardy, 1:05:44.
70-and-over: 1, John Garrett, 1:12:07.
