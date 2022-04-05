MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret track and field program held a unique meet on the final weekend of March.
The Patriots created the Winsor Relays, named for longtime assistant coach Marshall Windsor.
In addition to regular relays like 400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters, there were 1,600-meter sprint medley relays, distance medley relays, Swedish relays and 6,400-meter relays.
There were also combined scores for athletes’ performances in the high jump, triple jump, long jump, pole vault, shot put, discus, 100-meter hurdles, 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.
Six schools competed with West taking the girls meet and Croatan winning the boys meet.
The Patriots edged Croatan 128-122 in the girls meet, followed by Havelock with 82, Northside-Jacksonville 50, Jacksonville 32 and White Oak 6.
Croatan took another competitive meet on the boys side, getting past Havelock 118-104. West finished third with 90. Northside scored 56, followed by White Oak with 48 and Jacksonville 16.
Croatan’s Ginger Hayden won two individual events, taking the long jump with a 15-feet, 7-inch leap and the triple jump with a 33-03 effort.
Teammate Cailin Ames was victorious in the discus with an 89-06 tale of the tape and ended up second in the shot put with a 29-06 push.
Croatan’s Tessa McFarland captured the 100-meter hurdles in 17.30 seconds and took third in the 300-meter hurdles in 56.10.
Teammate Paige Merrell placed third in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.50.
West took the top two spots in the pole vault.
Alyssa Cooley vaulted to the triumph with a 9-0 clearance, followed by Anna Johnson with a 6-06 clearance.
West’s Alexandra Vaequez won the shot put with a 29-07 push.
Teammate Isabella Mennella was second in the triple jump with a 28-05 leap.
Croatan’s Bri Saunders took third in the pole vault with a 6-0 clearance.
West’s Tyler Collins won the high jump with a 5-04 clearance, followed by teammate Selah Nelson in third with a 4-02 clearance.
Croatan’s Arriana Steffy placed second in the discus with an 86-01 throw.
Croatan’s A.J. Matas earned a sweep in the boys meet, winning the discus with a 118-02 toss and the shot put with a 47-07 push.
Croatan’s Cooper Stephens placed first in the 300-meter hurdles in 42.40, followed by teammate Kenny Lombreglia in 43.90.
Croatan’s Jack Daffron took the pole vault with a 13-0 clearance, followed by teammate Zach Pruett with a 12-6 vault.
Croatan’s Tim McCabe placed third in the 110-meter hurdles in 19.30.
West’s Matthew Coker won the high jump with a 5-10 clearance.
West’s Jamarion Montford took second in the long jump with a 20-4 leap, and teammate Noah Munden claimed third in the shot put with a 41-08 push.
