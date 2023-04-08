OCEAN — The West Carteret baseball team took full control of the 3A Coastal Conference Thursday with an 8-7 victory over Croatan.
The Patriots swept the Cougars in the league series, beating them 9-1 at home on Tuesday and then staving off a seventh-inning rally in the road rematch.
With the win, West is 8-3 overall and 4-0 in the conference. The Patriots appear poised to cruise to a sixth straight league title, as the Cougars (6-9 overall) were the most dangerous contender in the Coastal.
The top four teams in the conference are West, Dixon at 2-1, Croatan at 2-2 and Swansboro at 1-1. Croatan defeated Swansboro 9-1 on March 28 and the Pirates defeated the Bulldogs 16-0 on Wednesday.
West looked like it might cruise to a seventh straight win on Thursday before the Cougars mounted a late rally. The Patriots led 8-2 going into the bottom of the seventh inning when Croatan scored five runs on two outs.
Patriot pitcher Ryland Howell struck out his first two batters of the frame before walking Nathan Michalowicz and giving up a single to Nathan Griffin. Seth Boyette singled to score Michalowicz and Liam McFadden doubled to score Griffin and Boyette.
McFadden scored on a single from Chase Byrd and Broderyk Miller hit a line drive to center field to drive in Byrd and cut the score to one run.
“That’s the great thing about baseball,” West coach Brooks Jernigan said. “There’s no clock and no quarters. As long as you have an out, you have a chance. Croatan did a great job of battling and putting the ball in play, giving themselves an opportunity at the end.”
Howell walked Ethan DeMercurio to put two runners on, but the junior right-hander buckled down and caught Matthew Woody looking to log his third strikeout of the frame and fourth total. He allowed five hits and four earned runs in 2 2/3 innings in relief.
“He has thrown the ball well all year,” Jernigan said. “He’s a junior, so we expect him to keep battling and keep throwing. He understands the next pitch is the most important pitch.”
The varsity game played first due to a lack of working field lights at Croatan. Head coach Josh Shaffer also coached the subsequent jayvee game, and so was unavailable for comment.
The Patriots scored a run in five of seven at-bats and took control of the game in the third inning with four runs. With Byrd on the mound for the Cougars, Josh Mason reached on an error and Landon Millis hit a line drive to center field to put two runners on.
Jackson Sproul was tagged out on a dropped third strike, but that allowed Millis to score after stealing third. Howell got on with a single and scored on a single from C.W. Bayer who scored the last run of the frame on an error that helped Landon Gray reach first.
“We came out of the gate and had some good at bats early,” Jernigan said. “The guys have been doing that lately, been playing well lately. We still need to work on staying focused for seven innings, whether we’re up or down.”
Howell was West’s top hitter, finishing 2-for-3 with one RBI and scoring three runs.
Broderyk Miller led Croatan’s hit sheet, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Boyette, Griffin and McFadden each had two hits. Boyette and Griffin scored two runs apiece, and McFadden drove in three.
Bayer started on the mound for West, pitching 4 1/3 innings and allowing six hits and two earned runs with four strikeouts and two walks.
Byrd started on the mound for the Cougars, striking out six and walking two while allowing six hits and one earned run. Easton Taylor tossed the last two innings in relief and gave up just one hit and one earned run with two strikeouts and no walks.
West will compete in an Easter tournament next week with a game at South Brunswick (10-2 overall) scheduled for Monday, followed by a game at home against New Hanover (10-3) on Tuesday and Havelock (4-11) on Wednesday.
Croatan will also compete in the tournament, hosting Havelock on Tuesday and playing East Duplin (11-3) and Topsail (8-5) on Wednesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
West Carteret...................114 100 1 - 8 7 3
Croatan...........................,,000 200 5 - 7 11 5
WP – Bayer
LP – Byrd
West Carteret leading hitters: Howell 2-3, RBI, 3 runs; Bayer 1-3, RBI, run; Johnston 1-3; Lawrence 1-2; Millis 1-3, 3 runs; Sproul 1-4, 2 RBIs.
Croatan leading hitters: Miller 3-3, 2 RBIs; S. Boyette 2-4, RBI, 2 runs; Griffin 2-3, 2 runs; McFadden 2-3 (2B), 3 RBIs, run; Byrd 1-3, RBI, run; Woody 1-4.
