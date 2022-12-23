CAMP LEJEUNE — The East Carteret wrestling team lost a dual team meet at Lejeune 42-30 on Tuesday.
The Mariners, now 4-11 in dual action this season, only wrestled for eight of the 14 weight divisions in the match. The remaining six were decided by forfeits.
On the mat, East went 5-3 with wins from Darius Jarvis (6-17) at 126 pounds, Josiah Hynes (23-8) at 145, Luke Cordier (10-13) at 152, Nery Resendiz-Garcia (16-11) at 160 and Daniel White (21-3) at 285.
That competitive advantage wasn’t enough, however, to overcome four losses by forfeit between 106-120 pounds and at 132. Both teams forfeited the 195- and 220-pound weight classes.
The toughest matchup for East came at 152 pounds between Cordier and James Miller (10-10), a bout that resulted in a 3:41 pin for Cordier.
Hynes pinned Strader-Allen Brower (3-4) in 3:40, Resendiz-Garcia pinned Dayton Leland (6-7) in 2:57, White pinned Jacob Hamilton (4-8) in 1:06, and Jarvis pinned Isabelle Waybright (2-19) in 1:40.
East’s next dual team meet is slated for Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Ashley with Hoggard also in attendance.
Here are results of the dual:
Lejeune 42, East Carteret 30
106 – Michael Raines (L) win by forfeit.
113 – Samantha Escobar (L) win by forfeit.
120 – Kaitlynn Frank (L) win by forfeit.
126 – Darius Jarvis (EC) pin Isabelle Waybright (L), 1:40.
132 – James Campos (L) win by forfeit.
138 – Liam Driskell (L) pin Lily Weippert (EC), 0:18.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) pin Strader-Allen Brower (L), 3:40.
152 – Luke Cordier (EC) pin James Miller (L), 3:41.
160 – Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC) pin Dayton Leland (L), 2:57.
170 – Joseph Miller (L) pin Killian Elson (EC), 2:44.
182 – Douglas Sanders (L) pin Isaiah Payton (EC), 1:00.
195 – Double forfeit.
220 – Double forfeit.
285 – Daniel White (EC) pin Jacob Hamilton (L), 1:06.
