The East Carteret basketball programs have something to hang their hats on this season.
According to WRAL’s HighSchooolOT, the Mariners are one of just 19 schools in the state to win both boys and girls conference championships.
Considering there are more than 400 schools participating in basketball this winter, it’s a pretty exclusive list.
The girls went 10-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference while the boys went 9-1.
Both teams then followed Friday night with league tournament titles.
The boys have won four conference crowns in a row while the girls have captured two. The boys accomplished the feat despite losing six of nine players from last year’s rotation. The girls repeated despite losing Kendalyn Dixon, the team’s leader and top defensive player.
The girls won eight of their 10 games by double digits, carrying those contests by an average of 33.9 points. They toughed out two games versus Southside, winning by five and three, respectively.
The Mariners are ninth in the MaxPreps 2A East rankings while Southside is fifth in the 1A East.
The boys won all nine of their games by double digits, taking those matchups by an average of 29.2 points. They fell 63-62 to Pamlico in overtime to start the league season.
The Mariners are 15th in the MaxPreps 2A East rankings while Pamlico is 14th in the 2A East.
One could argue that East is supposed to capture these conference championships as the lone 2A school in the predominantly 1A league.
East, however, is only a 2A school based on the recent realignment model that used Wells Fargo State Cup and Identified Student Percentage in addition to ADM (Average Daily Membership).
In terms of a normal realignment classification, East is by all accounts a 1A school.
The latest ADMs have East with 544 students, compared to 463 for Pamlico, 417 for Southside, 398 for Lejeune, 375 for Northside-Pinetown and 308 for Jones Senior.
Only one traditional (non-charter, non-magnet, non-parochial) school in the 2A division is smaller. East Bladen has an ADM of 537, and its recent petition to the N.C. High School Athletic Association to move back down to 1A was granted.
Polk, with an ADM of 575, also recently had its petition to move back down to 1A granted.
East saw its petition denied.
There are 19 schools in the 1A division that are larger than East.
