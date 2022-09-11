MOREHEAD CITY — The annual Crystal Coast Grand Prix kicked off Friday for day one of two Offshore Powerboat Association race days.
Weather made things difficult for the Lookout Shootout Poker Run on Saturday, but the second day of Grand Prix races today (Sunday) is still scheduled as of Saturday evening.
Two of the top classes were made up of one competitor for the first day of races. The Jack’s Waterfront boat captured the Unlimited division, while Knucklehead Racing is the Vee Extreme winner. Mr. Herbotto was also the sole competitor in the Class 3 division.
In the Modified Vee, BoatFloater.com won, Xinsurance/Phantom placed second and Marker 17 Mariner third.
Wazzup captured the Stock Vee, while Fastboys placed second and Shocker third.
In the Class 4 division, Predator won, while Full Send placed second and Control Freak third.
Class 5 went to Mean Streak in first, Bulletproof in second and Team Woody in third. Rum Runner won Class 6, while CRC Smith Brothers placed second and Wicked third.
The Class 7 winner was Goofin Around, followed by Nauti Boyz in second and Mini Gini in third.
The final set of races will start today at 10 a.m., followed by another race at 11:30, a third at 1 p.m. and one more at 2:45.
The awards presentation will be at Jack’s Waterfront Bar at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.