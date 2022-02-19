MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys basketball team needed one more test before starting the state playoffs next, and it got one on Friday.
The Patriots hosted White Oak for the 3A Coastal Conference tournament, winning 69-60 to cap a regular season championship West won with a 9-1 record.
West (22-4 overall) faced a rare halftime deficit, trailing 40-36 before switching from a zone to a man-to-man defense and outscoring the visitors 17-8 in the third quarter. A 30-point game from senior Jaxon Ellingsworth and a standout second half from the defense delivered the team’s sixth straight win.
Next up for West is the first round of the 3A state playoffs on Tuesday. Seedings were not released when the game ended on Friday. The Patriots are projected to be the No. 2 seed in the east.
“We needed more games like this one this season,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “We had some good ones earlier in the year, but it’s nice to have this going right into the playoffs. This game and the second one against them were the only close games we played against the conference this season.”
Mansfield is referencing the Patriots’ 59-57 loss to White Oak (19-7) on Jan. 28. That game followed a 76-45 tilt over the Vikings earlier in the week. Every other conference game has come by double digits.
After the loss to White Oak last month and the Vikings’ 56-54 victory over Swansboro in the tournament semifinals, Mansfield and the Patriots were taking no chances this game.
“I watched their game against Swansboro and our old game with them,” Mansfield said, “and I saw they were killing us on dribble penetration, and they were really aggressive. So, I thought the zone would work better against that. It wasn’t happening, so we switched to man and had a lot more success.”
Truthfully, West’s biggest problem in the first half wasn’t a lapse in defense. It was an absolutely lights-out shooting performance from White Oak, which sank 10 three-pointers in the first 16 minutes, including a buzzer-beater from Andrew Navarro at the end of the half. He scored 23 in the game and sank five treys in the second quarter alone.
“They have gotten a lot better every time we’ve played them, going back to last season,” Mansfield said.
West actually led by nine in the second quarter before White Oak started pushing back. Shane Graves’ and one bucket, one of six in a physical first half between the two teams – gave the Patriots a 30-21 advantage at the five-minute mark before White Oak went on a 19-6 run to take the halftime lead.
“We came ready to play, but basketball is a game of runs,” Mansfield said. “They made a good one. Hats off to them. If they make as many threes in the second half, this is probably a different outcome.”
White Oak only sank one trey in the second half and only scored 20 total as Wests’ man defense tightened up. The Patriots got the lead back for good on a three-pointer from Dylan McBride, one of just three in the game for West.
The game turned into a free-throw shooting contest in the fourth quarter as White Oak tried to chip away at the lead. It didn’t work, as West shot 10-of-12 in the final period. For their part, the Vikings shot 4-of-4 in the fourth.
Ellingsworth was pushed to the line 12 times, and he sank 10 of his attempts. The towering center also pulled down 10 rebounds for his latest double-double and added five assists.
West actually shot better from the floor in the first half than it did in the second, going 15-of-25 (60 percent) compared to 9-of-19 (47 percent) in the second half. Rob Cummings and Dylan McBride played big roles in that first half, combining for 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting.
Cummings finished the game with 11 points, five rebounds and six deflections, while McBride scored 10 and Jamarion Montford 8.
West wasn’t strong on the boards in the first half, getting out-rebounded 13-9. It flipped the script in the second, out-rebounding the Vikings 20-6 with help from eight Shane Graves rebounds. The senior also had three assists and three points.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
White Oak....................... 15 25 8 12 - 60
West Carteret................. 15 21 17 16 - 69
WHITE OAK (60) – Navarro 23, Jackson 13, Gunter 11, Mageo 7, Ogumoro 4, Noel 2.
WEST CARTERET (69) – Ellingsworth 30, R. Cummings 11, McBride 10, Montford 8, Stack 4, Collins 3, Graves 3.
