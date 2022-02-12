ADVANCE — Croatan wrestler Angelica Steffy made school history last weekend when she captured a wrestling state championship.
The junior became the program’s first female wrestling champion after winning the 132-pound title at the third annual N.C. High School Athletic Association Women’s Invitational.
She pinned her way to victory, improving to 16-14 overall and giving the school its first wrestling state champ since 2015, Andrew Colborn.
“It felt great to win,” Steffy said. “The only thing I didn’t really like about it was the attention. It was a little overwhelming after the match.”
After missing last season with a concussion, Steffy wasn’t sure what to expect when she arrived at the Rise Indoor Sports Complex for her first state tournament.
“I was nervous at first, but then I saw two girls I knew,” she said. “They had been to the tournament before, so they were able to kind of ease me in.”
The tournament seeding at No. 16 certainly didn’t ease Steffy’s nerves. She drew a matchup with unbeaten Brianna DeLeon (19-1) of Weddington. Steffy responded by pinning her in 2:30.
“She was a freshman, so I didn’t really know what to expect,” Steffy said. “I just tried to stay focused. The whole time, my coach was telling me to just take it one match at a time.”
Steffy pinned Hailie Misplay (12-14) of Pine Forest in 5:40 in the second round and pinned Tasia Neadeau (20-5) of Swain County in 56 seconds.
“I had a lot of mistakes in the (second-round match), but I kept getting out of it,” Steffy said. “And then in the third round, I kind of expected to win but I definitely didn’t expect it to be so fast. I felt pretty good after that one.”
In the finals, Steffy won by 8-5 decision over Natalie Titus (11-4) of Havelock. The win took some creative maneuvering on Steffy’s end.
“I felt pretty confident going into it, but she hit a move my coach called a ‘coffee grinder,’” she said. “I’d never seen that before, so I got caught up in it a few times. I was able to get my arm out enough to get her off me and finish it, though.”
Steffy’s title helped the Cougars place 12th overall in the tournament. This year’s event featured over 120 schools and 12 weight classes of 16 wrestlers apiece.
With this invitational tournament title in hand, Steffy is eyeing her next goal of advancing to the 3A state tournament next weekend with the boys on hand. She is wrestling in this weekend’s 3A east regional tournament.
“I want to try to make it to male states,” Steffy said. “I’m trying not to worry about the brackets or anything, just focusing on training and mental preparation.”
