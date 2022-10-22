HAVELOCK — The Havelock football team captured its fourth straight win on Friday with a 45-21 victory over Northside-Jacksonville for Senior Night.
The Rams (7-2 overall) are out of the running to win the 3A/4A Big Carolina Conference, but they still have a chance to reach the state playoffs as the league’s top 3A team. They are currently tied with J.H. Rose for that honor, each at 4-1 in conference play.
The two teams will meet in Greenville on Friday for that top playoff spot.
Against Northside (1-7 overall), Havelock took a commanding 24-0 lead in the first quarter and led 38-7 at the end of the third. The defense took advantage of six interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
On offense, quarterback Andrew Frazier tossed four touchdown passes, two to Jonathan Williams, one to Javonte Vereen and another to William Hyman. His longest scoring throw was a 37-yarder to Williams to give his team a 6-0 lead.
Jalen Morgan ran for three touchdowns, and Vereen rushed for a second score.
