Last week, Capt. Lee Manning, a former school teacher turned charter boat captain many years ago, who still operates the Nancy Lee Fishing Center in Swansboro, talked about the wonderful series of rocks, ledges and natural fishing reefs along the Crystal Coast.
So who lost, or found, “Lost Rock?”
“Well,” according to Manning, “Lost Rock is a rock that the biggest part of the rock runs perpendicular to the shore and was always very, very hard to find. You could be really close to it but ride right by it, and it was located in such a place that it was hard to look at the shoreline and find lineups.
“We would fish on it once or twice a year when we would happen to stumble across it. And of course, once we got the Lorans and GPSs, we finally got numbers on it, (and) it wasn’t lost anymore. But we called it Lost Rock, because we couldn’t ever find it.”
One of the best close-in fishing rocks is Keypost, which is found directly out from the end of Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier in Emerald Isle.
Describing the Keypost, Manning said, “It is really a long rock. They call it Inner Keypost, Outer Keypost, there’s a middle part of it too, and it’s a real long rock that probably runs a mile, mile and a half, maybe two miles offshore. We caught flounder on all the Keypost Rocks, sometimes as many as 30 flounder a day fishing there, and the biggest one was over 7 pounds.”
But to unearth the name, you’ll have to go all the way back to World War II when our coast was actively threatened by German U-boats.
“Back there in WWII,” said Manning, “the people that were watching the shoreline walked down the beach, and there was a post down there with a key in it and a lockbox. And they had to go down when they walked the beach, they had to unlock it and had to initial the card that was in there and lock it back up to verify that they had made the trip down the beach. That was the ‘Keypost,’ and out from there was the Keypost Rock!”
Some of the rocks have a bit of a personal touch in the name.
“Right down the beach past the Keypost is Tom Smith’s Rock,” said Manning. “Tom Smith was a shrimper years ago, and he stayed tangled up in the rocks all the time with his net, so they called it Tom Smith’s Rock.”
Definitely a local joke.
“There are some other rocks, Manning continued, “like East Rock, which is just the direction we have to go out of Bogue Inlet to get to it.”
Even with Valentine’s Day long passed, with all the romance, there is one name that comes up, Honeymoon Rock. Yes, it’s what you might guess,” said Manning. “Honeymoon Rock came from…well, one of our captains many years ago got married, and that’s where he spent his honeymoon. He took the boat out with his new wife, anchored up…and that was Honeymoon Rock.”
Hmmm…one wonders if there is a Divorce Rock too!
As we can see, some of the rocks are named by direction, location, landmarks and even tongue and cheek after “notable” fisherman, others from use. That includes Christmas Rock, but it may not be what you might think.
“Christmas Rock”, said Manning, “you have to go back years ago. The boys out of Sneads Ferry, when it would start getting to Christmastime, they needed money for Christmas, they went out with their fish pots to catch some sea bass and sell them. They caught lots of sea bass out there, and they always called it Christmas Rock.”
And now it’s on the charts, and we all know it as Christmas Rock.
Another set of rocks just out of Bear Inlet is the Bear Inlet Rocks. No mystery what they were named for, but there are actually two sets of rocks.
“There, inshore Bear Inlet Rock, and there’s the offshore Bear Inlet Rock,” Manning pointed out, “and both of those rock areas are very, very good. Inshore Bear Inlet has a lot rougher bottom, and there is one place with pretty steep ledges. The offshore Bear Inlet Rock has a really good ledge that runs right through the middle of it and is easy to find. Both areas are really good fishing.”
There are not only rocks out there that hold and sustain our local fishery, but the marked and maintained artificial reefs and the numerous wrecks too. However, Manning mainly sticks to fishing the rocks. Why?
He was emphatic and noted that, “I very seldom fish the wrecks unless I’m trolling because so many people know where the wrecks are, and they troll on them. Usually, the wrecks hold barracuda, and so you catch lots of half-a-fish! Mainly, the divers like to go there and recreational folks go there. There are so other many places that I can go, but if I’m going by there, I’ll troll across it.”
Now that we have demystified some of the history and lore of some of your favorite nearshore fishing rocks of the Crystal Coast, and with fall fast approaching this week, mullet blows and all, can a great season of fishing be far behind? After the trials and tribulations of last season, I certainly hope that 2021 is a good one.
Then there is the BIG ROCK! You’ve heard of it, it’s a ROCK, and it’s very BIG, enough said.
---------------------
I did mention mullet blow… well, the last three weekends we have had a string of mullet blows with a strong pulse of mullet surging in the surf Saturday and Sunday.
Interestingly, the predator response to the pouring out of massive numbers of bait into the surf has been sluggish. Over the weekend east of Bogue Inlet Pier, I was able to release a short, out-of-season flounder and a monster lizardfish. I did notice a few rainbowing Spanish mackerel and an occasional blues-blitzing on the swarms of mullet and silversides as well.
But closer to Beaufort and Bogue inlets, the Spanish and bluefish bites were, not surprisingly, stronger with decent numbers of Spanish and 2- to 4-pound blues.
So where are the puppy drum?
---------------------
Bottom surf fishing has also been slow with some sea mullet, puffers and pompano in the mix.
One irritation here is the lack of sand fleas. There were good numbers through the summer, but all I see recently is empty flea rakes for those searching for these great baits. There were some at the 3rd Street beach access here in Emerald Isle, but they have disappeared from there recently.
Hopefully the cold front later this week will drop water temperatures and instill some urgency in the fall fisheries.
---------------------
The inside fishing has held up pretty well for slot red drum along the Crystal Coast and old drum in the Neuse River.
As has been the deal all season, the port area will produce both trouts, both drums, out-of-season flounder, Spanish, blues and sea mullet. As the season advances, many of these fish will escape out to the Cape Lookout Shoals and Rock Jetty. They were hot all last winter.
Nearshore, it’s jumbo Spanish time. Best bait right now is live mullet while landing many citations and even fish to 30 inches. There are kings in the mix, some albies and decent catches of bluefish. Hot spots are over any reef, rock and around the inlets.
---------------------
FYI, I have seen reports of baby tarpon (not small but babies), and this has been a bit surprising. I occasionally see small fish, few pounders, but these recent fish are the size of a big finger mullet and being caught in cast-nets.
I’ve seen the pics!
Talking to a marine biologist, he speculated that larvae brought up in the Gulf Stream have gotten them here. Spawning fish here are very unlikely.
By the way, we also see from time to time snook, and more often, young bonefish taking the Gulf Stream conveyor north to our coastal Carolina waters.
People are looking for a good spot season. I did see reports of BIG citation-size spots being caught in Delaware. This is hopefully a good sign.
As mentioned above, blues are making a late-season appearance, but from whence did they come? Then there was the aggregation of manatees taking time for a Crystal Coast photo-op in the Morehead City Port area. We see them every year, but the sightings seem to be getting more common in the last decade or so.
Then there are the increasing numbers of rabbitfish (smooth puffers) and ribbonfish. What’s going on here and there?
---------------------
So how about ocean piers?
Oceanana Pier reports early Spanish and blues, especially on live bait, along with sea mullet, puppy drum and flounder.
Bogue Inlet Pier had an interesting week with some variety, from king mackerel and Spanish to a good blue run of bigger fish and very few flounder, some sea mullet, small pompano, a small spot or two and several decent specks on live shrimp. Kings to specks… quite a variety! I also saw a puppy drum lost by an angler without a NET! OUCH!
Seaview Pier reports a good mullet blow on northeast winds and also slot red and black drum, big Spanish and blues and a bunch of kings last week.
Surf City Pier reports flounder, several kings, sea mullet, croakers and puffers.
Jolly Roger Pier had some nice Spanish this week but no kings. They also report spots and sea mullet at night, along with reds, both slot and above.
---------------------
Offshore bottom fishing has been good with some good boating days for heading offshore.
If you got out to 80 to 90 feet of water, you were rewarded with good catches of gag grouper on pinfish, sea bass, triggers on squid, vermillion and American red snapper.
If you get near structure, amberjacks will rule. They are an awesome, no-quit fish to catch!
Bogus notes
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.) Log onto my web site at www.ncoif.com.
2) "Ask Dr. Bogus" is on the radio every Monday at 7:30 a.m. WTKF 107.1 FM and 1240 AM. The show is also replayed on Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Callers may reach me at 800-818-2255.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in Sea Dunes, just off Coast Guard Road, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. The mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” or call 252-354-4905.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.