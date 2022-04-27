MOREHEAD CITY — The number of former county student-athletes at the college level dropped below 70 for the first time in three years but held strong with 68.
There were 70 last year after hitting the 70-mark for the first time in the previous year with 76. The number of county collegiate student-athletes hit the 60-mark for the first time in the 2018-2019 school year with 63.
In the first four years the News-Times tracked the metric, the number never went above 52.
The number of former county student-athletes playing at the college level has averaged 69 over the past four years after averaging 50 in the first four.
West Carteret dipped below 30 collegiate student-athletes for the first time since 2018-2019 but held firm with 29.
The Patriots became the first and only school to hit the 30-mark with 32 in 2019-2020. Croatan held the previous record with 29 in 2016-2017.
West has been above 20 all but one year since the News-Times began tracking the numbers in 2014-2015. The Morehead City athletic program had 17 in 2016-2017.
After averaging 22 in the first four years, the Patriots have averaged 31 in the past four.
Croatan has stayed at 20 or more for six straight years, as well as seven of the past eight. This year the Cougars had 27, which is just two off their high-water mark.
Croatan has remained consistent, averaging 25 over the past four years after averaging 22 in the first four.
East Carteret stayed in double digits for the fourth consecutive year. The Mariners had 12 following 11 last year. They set their record in 2019-2020 with 17.
East has averaged 13 over the past four after averaging six in the first four.
Of the 68 former county student-athletes at the next level, 34 were male and 34 were female.
Those at the Division I level of college sports led the way with 25. There were 20 in Division II, 16 in Division III, four in junior college and three at the NAIA level.
Soccer had the most county collegiate student-athletes with 15. Track and field was next and the only other sport in double digits with 11.
There were eight apiece in softball and baseball, six in football, five in swimming, four each in cross country and volleyball, three in wrestling, two in basketball, and one apiece in beach volleyball, golf, lacrosse and rowing.
Of West’s 29 collegiate student-athletes, 13 were male and 16 were female.
The Patriots had 13 in Division I, seven in Division II, six in Division III, one in NAIA and two in junior college.
Track and field and soccer led the way for West with six apiece. There were five in baseball, four in soccer, two apiece in cross country, football, volleyball and wrestling, and one each in golf and rowing.
Of the 27 for Croatan at the next level, 16 were male and 11 were female.
The Cougars had nine in Division I, eight apiece in Division II and Division III, and one each in junior college and NAIA.
Soccer continued to be the leader for Croatan with eight. There were five each in swimming and track and field, three in baseball, two apiece in cross country and football, and one each in beach volleyball, lacrosse and volleyball.
Of East’s 12, seven were female and five were male.
The Mariners had three in Division I, five in Division II, two in Division III, and one apiece in junior college and NAIA.
East had three each in football and soccer, two in softball, and one apiece in basketball, track and field, volleyball and wrestling.
East Carolina, Mount Olive and William Peace had the most former county student-athletes in their athletic programs with four apiece.
Methodist had three.
Schools with two included: UNC Wilmington, UNC Greensboro, Western Carolina, Wingate, Barton, Lees-McCrae, Fayetteville State, Catawba and Meredith.
There was one apiece at UNC Chapel Hill, UNC Charlotte, UNC Pembroke, UNC Asheville, Appalachian State, Davidson, Shaw, Montreat, Chowan, Brevard, Greensboro, St. Andrews, Louisburg, Wake Technical Community College and Fayetteville Technical Community College.
Twenty out-of-state schools featured former county student-athletes including Charleston, Southern (S.C.), Samford (S.C.), Anderson (S.C.), Virginia Military Institute, Virginia State, Ferrum (Va.), Randolph-Macon (Va.), Bridgewater (Va.), West Virginia Wesleyan, Cincinnati (Ohio), Knox (Ill.), Stetson (Fla.), Jacksonville (Fla.), Pennsylvania, Lafayette (Pa.), Indiana Tech, Arizona State, U.S. Naval Academy (Md.), U.S. Coast Guard Academy (Conn.) and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (N.Y.).
Grace Tulevech highlighted the former West student-athletes at the next level.
One of only a handful of county athletes to ever earn a Division I volleyball scholarship, she helped make history in her time at Lafayette.
She was part of a class that turned a 0-16 record in the Patriot League as freshmen to a senior season mark of 12-4 and a runner-up finish.
The Patriot League Volleyball Preseason Poll had the team second from the bottom.
After going 5-23 overall and winless in league play as freshmen, the class helped the Leopards put up a 13-9 overall record as sophomores.
They captured the program’s most wins in 10 years. The squad had gone a combined 9-69 in the previous three seasons and hadn’t finished above .500 since 2009 when it put up a 14-13 mark.
Lafayette still struggled in the Patriot League, however, going 2-14 to again finish last in the nine-team conference.
After a coronavirus pandemic-shortened junior campaign, their senior year looked different than anything ever seen in the program as the Leopards (15-10) captured the most wins and highest league standing in their history.
Tulevech ranked second on the team with 207 kills, tallying double-digit kills in 11 of 25 matches, and was third on the team with 45 blocks. She ranked 10th in the Patriot League with a .254 hitting percentage.
She played plenty well in her first two years in Easton, Pa.
As a freshman, she started all 28 matches and led the team in kills with 310, which was 54 more than anyone else on the squad and ranked as the second most by a Leopards freshman in a single season.
She also led the team in kills per set with 3.16, ranking fourth in the Patriot League. She was second on the team with 48 blocks, fourth with 166 digs and fifth with 14 aces.
She ranked second on Lafayette with 356 kills as a sophomore and was one of only two players to reach 300 kills. Tulevech was also third on the team with 56 blocks.
Tori Riggs, likewise, was part of a class that ended its career in style.
The former Croatan standout, one of a handful of county female soccer players to ever play Division I, helped reshape the East Carolina women’s soccer program.
When she arrived on campus in 2017, the Pirates were fresh off a second-to-last finish in the American Athletic Conference with a 1-7-1 mark. Her freshman season saw the team go 1-8 and finish last in the league.
ECU proceeded to place fifth or higher three out of the next four years, finishing above .500 in each of those campaigns and going a combined 13-15-6.
The coronavirus pandemic supplied the senior class with an extra year of eligibility, giving Riggs five years in the program – she performed this season as a graduate student.
Riggs ended up playing 81 career games, putting up 32 points, including 12 goals and eight assists in 4,659 total minutes on the pitch.
Most years saw her near the top of the team’s offensive stats. She ranked second on the squad in both points (nine) and goals (four) this year.
The Pirates went 8-9-2 overall and 3-3-2 in the AAC to place fifth in the nine-team league. They went 4-2-2 in their last eight games.
East Carolina stunned No. 23 Memphis 2-1 in Johnson Stadium on senior day. The victory was the first over a ranked opponent since Jason Hamilton took over as coach prior to the 2018 season.
The Pirates went 10-6-2 in Riggs’ sophomore season and put up a 5-4 mark in the AAC to finish fourth in the league, ranking as their highest-ever finish in the conference.
Riggs had a breakout campaign after starting just one of 14 games as a freshman. She started 13 of 19 matches as a sophomore and tied for third on the team with three goals, two of those coming in game-winning scores against Charlotte and Temple.
She led the team with 10 points as a junior thanks largely to a team-leading four goals. She also had two assists.
Maceo Donald was at East Carolina as well, and also a Division I scholarship athlete … finally.
The former East Carteret star bet on himself, and that gamble paid off with a Division I college football scholarship.
He had been a walk-on for the Pirates for three seasons, playing mostly on special teams. He was offered the scholarship at the end of the team’s final preseason intrasquad scrimmage at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
ECU posted video of Donald receiving the scholarship across social media platforms following the scrimmage. A few days later, it had been viewed nearly 7,000 times.
The video opened with head coach Mike Houston blowing a whistle and then saying “Hey, Maceo Donald, see coach (Dale) Steele on Monday, get your scholarship.” His teammates erupted in cheers and plenty of head pats, fist bumps and hugs followed. An emotional Donald could be seen walking off the field at the end.
To make the day even sweeter, his family was in attendance at the scrimmage.
Coach Houston told media members that while Donald earned the scholarship with his play, it was offered as much for who he is off the field.
It’s been an interesting college football path for Donald.
He had a scholarship to Elon University rescinded in January of his senior year after committing to the program four months earlier. The Phoenix’s success in 2017 led to a better-than-expected recruiting haul, and so they took back their offer.
Donald thought his dream of playing Division I college football had come true early that September when he accepted the scholarship to Elon. That dream was shattered on Jan. 5, his 18th birthday when he learned the scholarship was no longer available.
With just a month before national signing day, his options were limited. In the end, he had to choose between Division II offers or a preferred walk-on spot at East Carolina.
Donald went on to appear in 11 of the Pirates’ 12 games this past season, performing mostly on special teams.
Here is a comprehensive list of all former county high school student-athletes participating in college athletics in 2021-2022:
WEST CARTERET
Jarrett Hall: Methodist, baseball.
Sean McLaughlin: Cincinnati, baseball.
Ryan Rouse: UNC-Greensboro, baseball.
Davis Tyndall: Western Carolina, baseball.
Bryson Willis: Wake Technical Community College baseball.
Emme Fisher: UNC-Chapel Hill, cross country, track.
Jenna Reiter: UNC-Greensboro, cross country, track.
Alex Alteus: Stetson, football.
John Ross Edwards: East Carolina, football.
Ethan Hall: Davidson, golf.
Victoria Healey: Jacksonville, rowing.
Jason Bates: William Peace, soccer.
Abby Crawford: Mount Olive, soccer.
Raine Greene: William Peace, soccer.
Lillie Maness: William Peace, soccer.
Brie Caldwell: Meredith, softball.
Mackenzie Collins: UNC-Pembroke, softball.
Alyssa Hall: Wingate, softball.
Liz Greeson: Fayetteville Technical Community College, softball.
Makyiah Mitchell: Fayetteville State, softball.
Sierra Mitchell: Fayetteville State, softball.
Charles Cooley: Western Carolina, track and field.
Billy Crawford: Mount Olive, track and field.
Israel Long: Mount Olive, track and field.
Mackenzie Whitaker: East Carolina, track and field.
Grace Tulevech: Lafayette, volleyball.
Kylie Winchell: St. Andrews, volleyball.
River Carroll: Virginia Military Institute, wrestling.
Ariana Wolkerstorfer, Greensboro, wrestling.
CROATAN
Ryan Bellamy: Chowan, baseball.
Ethan Coleman: Brevard, baseball.
Ryan Messer: Virginia State, baseball.
Kelly Hagerty: U.S. Coast Guard Academy, basketball.
Lillie Seymour: Arizona State, beach volleyball.
Courtney Drumm: Methodist, cross country and track.
Kaleigh Hanson: UNC-Charlotte, cross country and track.
Colton Sullivan: Samford, football.
David Wallis: Randolph-Macon College, football.
Kiernan O’Connell: Anderson, lacrosse.
Calvin Baker: Knox College, soccer.
Jacob Boucher: Barton, soccer.
Ben Davis: U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, soccer.
Travis Garner-McGraw: William Peace, soccer.
Logan Howard: Catawba, soccer.
Gwen O’Brien: Lees-McCrae, soccer.
Kaia Richardson: Bridgewater, soccer.
Tori Riggs: East Carolina, soccer.
John David McCray: Lees-McRae, swimming.
Will Barker: UNC Wilmington, swimming.
Tink Niebel: UNC Wilmington, swimming.
Lindsey Reeve: Pennsylvania, swimming.
James Reindl: Wingate, swimming.
Robert Brenneman: UNC Asheville, track and field.
Thomas McCabe: Indiana Tech, track and field.
Michael Quispe: U.S. Naval Academy, track and field.
Shelby Waltrip: Ferrum, volleyball.
EAST CARTERET
Bennie Brooks: Mount Olive, basketball.
Maceo Donald: East Carolina, football.
Geordan Livingston: Charleston Southern, football.
Qualik Nolon: Louisburg, football.
Emy Cloutier: Catawba, soccer.
Gracie Somers: West Virginia Wesleyan, soccer.
Breslyn Studebaker: Shaw, soccer.
Mikayla Rose: Barton, softball.
Susanne Taylor: Meredith, softball.
Breah Taylor: Appalachian State, track and field.
Ronan Carletta: Montreat, wrestling.
Janie Harmelink: Methodist, volleyball.
