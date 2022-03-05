MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret girls soccer coach Matt Graham saw a lot of positives in the season-opening 2-1 win over Havelock on Monday.
Every goal in the match was in the books by the 26th minute, with West hanging on to the one-goal lead through a flurry of attacks late in the second half to start the season 1-0.
The game-winning goal came from Megan Stoll on a pass from Claire Germain on a play with half a dozen smart, direct passes that had Graham and assistant coach Cory Noe pumping their fists on the sideline.
“I think we moved the ball really, really well tonight,” Graham said. “It’s our first game, and it came against a much-improved Havelock side. It got a little rocky late in the second half, but we bent and didn’t break. A lot of positives tonight.”
West took a 1-0 lead in the game thanks to an own goal from the Rams on a cross from Hayden Pittman. The visitors evened the score in the 15th minute off the foot of Stephanie Fedyna before Stoll slotted the game-winner.
Graham, now in his seventh season at the helm of the program, is looking to capture the program’s first conference title since 2017. The 3A Coastal Conference saw a shakeup through realignment in the offseason, stacking perennial powerhouses like Croatan, Dixon and Swansboro with consistently talented programs in West, Richlands and White Oak.
“I want all the wins,”
Graham said. “Winning a league title is the goal every year. I think our conference is very tough and very well balanced. I think every match is going to be a one-goal finish. It’s going to be close all year. Should be exciting.”
The Patriots have experience on their side after only graduating three seniors from last season’s 4-6 finish. West placed fourth in the conference. This season, the team will have four seniors in Eliza Craig Parker, Madison Ipock, Stoll and Pittman, plus six juniors.
“We’ve got a lot of returning players,” Graham said. “We didn’t have a jayvee team last year. Numbers were down. We’re happy to be back this year with better numbers and a good feeder team.”
Additionally, the team will benefit from a handful of underclassmen, notably sophomore starters Aubrey McCall and Taner Alpert. Another sophomore, Chloe Dunn, is the returning starter in the net.
Defense is where Graham expects to be strongest with center backs Emily Langley and Ipock in the middle.
“Those center backs will be the lynchpin to our defensive success,” Graham said. “They really set the tempo on the back line, and they were dominant tonight. They’re going to have to be dominant all season.”
The Patriots will not be at home again until Friday, March 18 against Northern Nash. They’ll play four matches at neutral sites in showcase tournaments and one nonconference match at J.H. Rose on Tuesday.
Here are results of the match:
Havelock......................... 1 0 - 1
West Carteret................. 2 0 - 2
Scoring Summary
WC – Own goal, 11th minute.
H – Fedyna, 15th minute.
WC – M. Stoll (C. Germain assist), 26th minute.
