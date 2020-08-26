NEWPORT — Gramercy Christian School will have a new but familiar face on the volleyball bench this season.
Fred Anthony is back after five seasons away. The Morehead City native spent 19 years as the volleyball and girls basketball coach, while also serving as athletic director and boys basketball coach.
He amassed an overall record of 832-173 with 31 regular season conference titles, 22 N.C. Carolina Christian Athletic Association championships and one national championship.
At one point, the volleyball team captured 12 straight NCCAA crowns and finished fourth at National Association of Christian Athletes (NACA) nationals in 2002 while producing a 248-17 mark.
Anthony, who will turn 69 in September, spent four years living near Hanging Rock State Park.
“It worked out,” Anthony said. “We were gone, and we got kind of homesick. We missed it. My wife and I are both from here, and the only time we’ve been away from Carteret County is when we went to college.”
Anthony said he enjoyed living in a place with such beautiful views and took advantage of it by running the hills. He worked on building a basement for his home and got the property in good shape but soon ran out of projects.
“I stayed busy, but after that, I didn’t have anything else left to do, so I said it’s time to go home,” he said.
His son, soon expecting a child who will be Anthony’s first grandchild, moved into his parents’ house when they moved back home.
“So, it worked out good for everyone,” Anthony said.
He reported that while it was fine to step away for a while, he missed it.
“I love coaching,” he said. “I wouldn’t do it unless I loved it. I never really lost the urge to do it. I’ve still got some gas in the tank.”
After returning to the area, he soon stopped by the school to let Gramercy Athletic Director Braxton Underwood know that he would be available to help in any way. He soon found himself with two of his former jobs after Robert North stepped away to concentrate on his business and young family.
“I didn’t really expect to come back and coach,” said Anthony who will also serve as the girls basketball coach. “I don’t know if I was Braxton’s first choice, but I was at least on the list, probably somewhere on the bottom.”
He’s glad to be back coaching and also glad Underwood is now handling AD duties, especially during a global pandemic.
“He knows the program, he’s young, he wants to do it. I think he’s going to do great,” Anthony said. “I don’t’ have to do anything but coach. Braxton will take care of the rest. I just want to walk in and coach and walk out.”
Anthony said he also hopes his former assistant and key stat man Jimmy “The Sneak” Lynch will join his staff.
Anthony returns to a talented team. The Warriors lost just two NCCAA games last year, falling 3-0 and 3-1 to New Bern Christian Academy, and going 13-4 overall with a 12-2 conference mark.
Gramercy will play at New Bern on Friday after opening the season Thursday at Calvary Baptist.
“The girls tell me New Bern is the team to beat, so we will get tested early and see what we’ve got,” Anthony said.
Three starters return, including top setter Ella Taylor, top hitter Macie Williams and top defensive player Autumn Tuckey.
“So, we have some talent, some good leadership,” Anthony said. “It’s a great group. I’ve enjoyed getting to know them. They’ve got a good attitude.”
There is also plenty of inexperience on the squad, and unlike some other sports, individual talent can be wasted in volleyball if a team doesn’t gel.
“One person can’t take over like in basketball,” Anthony said. “If you don’t make that first pass, it doesn’t matter how good the setter is, and it doesn’t matter how good the hitter is if you can’t get a set to her. It is definitely a team sport.”
The longtime coach said he’s not worried as much about how the team looks in August, but how it looks in October.
“The girls want to do so well, but it usually doesn’t look good early,” he said. “But if they stay with it and don’t lose their confidence, it will happen. The talent will take over.”
