Broad Creek Middle School wrestling champ

The Broad Creek Middle School wrestling team wins the Crystal Coast Athletic Conference championship. Members of the team are, left to right, front row: Sylas Pifer, Charles Bartley, Braeden Swanson, AJ Paetzold, Hunter Wilson, Bella Johnson, Ian Slater, Mason Gibbons, Gavin Plocica; second row: coach Steve Benson, Luke Schuler, Rhett Liskey, Wyatt Bodden, John Santafede, Tristan Maxon, Patrick Dunn, Wesley Rademacher, Brennan Everett, Christan Stallings, Bodie Morris; third row: Ryder Cohen, Colin Byrnes, Isaac Hanner, James Matas, Matthew Schwarz, David Bustamente, Elijah Schartz, Kaden Bradley, Wesley Thomas, Thomas Jenkins, Logan Gurney, Patrick Sutton, coach Johnathon Rigsby; fourth row: Chet Strohchein, Cole Reed, Anthony Ventresca, Casey Dixon, Luis Lopez, Abigail Phillips, Blaze Medlock, Kyle, Hoefer, Oliver Sirkin, Jackson Troball, Aaron Kies, Kelly McCarthy; top row: Colton Costa, Luke Padgett, Caden Laurence, Aiden Wilson, Jacob Rigsby, Zayne Rahman, Logan Egger, Cooper McDougall, Harrison Thomas, Oscar Phillips, Jonathan Wilson, Robert Holmes and Javier Robles. (Contributed photo)

