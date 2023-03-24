BEAUFORT — Croatan put together its winning streak on the baseball field Monday night with a 9-2 win at East Carteret.
The Cougars (3-6) also beat First Flight 12-5 on Saturday. They have won three of their last five games after starting the season 0-4.
East slipped to 3-3 but then beat Southside 14-4 on Wednesday to start its 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference schedule with a win and improve to 4-3 overall.
The Cougars have won three straight versus the Mariners dating back to when the two teams were part of the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. The seven-run win on Monday was their most decisive over East since a 10-0 win in 2015.
Six of the 10 games since then have been decided by three runs or less, and the two teams split their series in 2016, 2018 and 2019.
In the game Monday, Croatan took an early lead with three runs in the top of the second inning. The Cougars scored three more in the fifth to take a 6-1 lead. Both teams scored a run apiece in the sixth before Croatan scored two final runs in the seventh.
The Cougars outhit the Mariners 10-2, with Nathan Michalowicz leading the way with three hits. He hit a double, drove in three runs and score one of his own.
Liam McFadden hit 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, three RBIs and a run. Chase Byrd had a double and one RBI, Broderyk Miller scored two runs, and Holden Hamlin, Easton Taylor and Matthew Woody scored one apiece.
East’s only player with a hit was Jonathan Piner who went 2-for-3 and with two doubles and one RBI. Jacob Nelson and Rylan Bates scored one run each.
On the mound, Croatan’s Byrd pitched six innings, striking out eight and walking five while allowing two hits and no earned runs. McFadden tossed one frame in relief, striking out three and walking one with no hits or runs allowed.
East rotated four pitchers, with Brody Nelson starting and striking out six batters and walking two. He gave up four hits and three earned runs. Bryan Hadder, Bodie Goodwin and Eli Jenkins all pitched in relief. Hadder struck out three batters and Jenkins struck out two.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Croatan.......................030 031 2 - 9 10 2
E. Carteret..................001 001 0 - 2 2 1
WP – Byrd
LP – Nelson
Croatan leading hitters: Michalowicz 3-3 (2B), 3 RBIs, run; McFadden 2-3 (2 2B), 3 RBIs, run; Byrd 1-4 (2B), RBI; Hamlin 1-3, run; Miller 1-2, 2 runs; Taylor 1-4, RBI, run; Woody 1-4, run.
East Carteret leading hitters: Piner 2-3 (2 2B), RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.