MOREHEAD CITY — Thanks to a huge freshman class, former county high school student-athletes filled college rosters throughout the state and beyond in the 2019-2020 campaign.
Seventy-six of them played at the next level, which represents an all-time high since the News-Times began tracking the number six years ago. Twenty-five of those were freshmen.
This is the first time the number has hit the 70-mark. The previous high was set last year at 63.
In 2017-2018, there were 49. There were 52 in 2016-2017, 50 in 2015-2016 and 49 in 2014-2015.
Both West Carteret and East Carteret set highs with West becoming the first school to hit the 30-mark with 32. The Patriots’ previous high came last year with 27. Their number has risen for four straight years, going up 17, 21, 27 and 32.
East’s numbers have nearly tripled during the past four campaigns, going up 6, 7, 13 and 17.
Croatan’s numbers have gone up two straight years after setting a program-high of 29 in 2016-2017. The Cougars followed with 21 in 2017-2018, 23 in 2018-2019 and 27 this year.
Of the 76 former county student-athletes at the next level, 37 were male and 39 female. Last year, there were 36 males and 27 females.
Nearly 60 percent played Division I or Division II sports with 21 at DI and 23 at DII. There were 19 in Division III with 12 in junior college and one at the NAIA level.
West’s top number came at the Division I level with 12, followed by 10 in Division II, four in Division III, one in NAIA and five in junior college.
The Patriots had 14 males and 18 females at the next level.
Croatan had five in Division I, followed by nine in Division II, 10 in Division III and three in junior college.
The Cougars had 14 males and 13 females on college rosters.
East had four in Division I, four in Division II, five in Division III and four in junior college.
The Mariners had nine males and eight females at the next level.
Mackenzie Whitaker and Antonio Johnson highlighted the former West athletes in college.
Whitaker won the American Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championship in the pentathlon with a meet record of 3,954 points in her junior season at East Carolina.
Johnson became the fourth player in USA South history to earn the league’s Defensive Player of the Year in consecutive seasons.
The N.C. Wesleyan middle linebacker finished his senior season ranked first in Division III with 76 solo tackles. He was seventh in the country with 117 total tackles.
Twin sisters Gina Ryan and Katy Ryan led the way for the former Croatan athletes at the next level.
Gina Ryan finished her UNC-Pembroke soccer career as the league’s all-time career shutouts leader with 36 clean sheets in goal, which put her in the top 20 in Division II in career shutouts,
She also closed out her time with the Braves with nine PBC Goalkeeper of the Week awards. That number matches the most of any goalkeeper in league history.
Katy Ryan garnered her second straight All-Peach Belt Conference accolade after a standout senior campaign.
The defender helped anchor a side that registered 10 shutouts, which tied for second in the league, and a 0.83 goals-against average, which also ranked second.
East featured three football players at the Division I level, including Maceo Donald at East Carolina, Geordan Livingston at Charleston Southern and Duncan Englehardt at Davidson.
Thirteen former county athletes played college football last year as that sport tied with soccer for the second-most popular among those at the next level.
Softball took the top spot for the first time in six years since the News-Times began tracking these numbers with 14 student-athletes playing that college sport.
Nine apiece played baseball and participated in track and field. There were seven in volleyball, five in cross country, four in swimming, three in golf, two in basketball and one in wrestling.
West had six in volleyball, five each in baseball, softball and track and field, four apiece in football and soccer, three in cross country and one each in golf and wrestling.
Soccer was the leader for Croatan with eight. There were four each in football, softball and swimming, three in track and field and two apiece in baseball, golf and cross country.
East had five each in softball and football, two apiece in baseball and basketball and one each in soccer, track and field and volleyball.
Fayetteville Technical Community College had the most former county student-athletes at its school with six on the softball team, representing nearly half of its 13-player roster.
UNC-Pembroke had led the way with the most county student-athletes for three consecutive years.
East Carolina and Barton had four apiece, followed by UNC-Asheville, Western Carolina, Mount Olive, William Peace, Methodist, Meredith, N.C. Wesleyan and Pitt Community College with three each.
Davidson, Wingate, Belmont Abbey, Guilford College, Cape Fear Community College and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (N.Y.) each checked in with two.
There was one each at UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC-Wilmington, UNC-Charlotte, Appalachian State, N.C. Central, Elizabeth City State, Fayetteville State, Lees-McRae, Chowan, St. Andrews and Brunswick Community College.
Eleven out-of-state schools featured county student-athletes, including Charleston Southern (S.C.), Cincinnati (Ohio), University of Pennsylvania, Lafayette (Pa.), Oklahoma Baptist, Bridgewater College (Va.), Randolph-Macon College (Va.), Concord University (W. Va.), Knox College (Ill.), Augustana College (Ill.) and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (N.Y.).
Here is a comprehensive list of all former county high school student-athletes participating in college athletics in 2019-2020:
West Carteret
Bryce Lewis: Pitt Community College, baseball.
Joe Mason: Mount Olive, baseball.
Michael Mayer: Barton, baseball.
Sean McLaughlin: Cincinnati, baseball.
Davis Tyndall: Western Carolina, baseball.
Samantha Decker: UNC-Asheville, cross country.
Cameron Eure: UNC-Asheville, cross country, track.
Emme Fisher: UNC-Chapel Hill, cross country, track.
Alex Alteus: UNC-Pembroke, football.
Andrew Dale: N.C. Central, football.
John Ross Edwards: East Carolina, football.
Antonio Johnson: N.C. Wesleyan, football.
Ethan Hall: Davidson, golf.
Jason Bates: William Peace, soccer.
Raine Greene: William Peace, soccer.
Lillie Maness: Concord University, soccer.
Bree Mason: UNC-Pembroke, soccer.
Brie Caldwell: Meredith, softball.
Alyssa Hall: Wingate, softball.
Allieyah Awad: Fayetteville Technical Community College, softball.
Makyiah Mitchell: Fayetteville Technical Community College, softball.
Sierra Mitchell: Fayetteville Technical Community College, softball.
Charles Cooley: Western Carolina, track and field.
Rachel Rouse: Western Carolina, track and field.
Mackenzie Whitaker: East Carolina, track and field.
Angelica Biele: Cape Fear Community College, volleyball.
Selena Biele: UNC-Pembroke, volleyball.
Lanie Healey: Belmont Abbey, volleyball.
Victoria Healey: Belmont Abbey, volleyball.
Grace Tulevech: Lafayette, volleyball.
Kylie Winchell: St. Andrews, volleyball.
Micah Dixon: Mount Olive, wrestling.
Croatan
Ryan Messer: Chowan, baseball.
Gunner Tolston: Mount Olive, baseball.
Courtney Drumm: Methodist, cross country and track.
Kaleigh Hanson: UNC-Charlotte, cross country and track.
Tommy Clark: N.C. Wesleyan, football.
Lewis Reddick: Guilford College, football.
David Wallis: Randolph-Macon College, football.
Nathan Waltrip: Augustana College, football and wrestling.
Nick Owens: Methodist, golf.
Logan Zimarino: Barton, golf.
Calvin Baker: Knox College, soccer.
Ben Davis: U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, soccer.
Jack Davis: U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, soccer.
Kaia Richardson: Bridgewater College, soccer.
Tori Riggs: East Carolina, soccer.
Gina Ryan: UNC-Pembroke, soccer.
Katy Ryan: UNC-Pembroke, soccer.
Hunter Straub: Meredith College, soccer.
Mallory Carpenter: Fayetteville State, softball.
Abby Jolly: Fayetteville Technical Community College, softball.
McKenzie Miller: Fayetteville Technical Community College, softball.
Ashley Wilhoit: Brunswick Community College, softball.
John David McCray: Lees-McRae swimming.
Tink Niebel: UNC-Wilmington, swimming.
Lindsey Reeve: University of Pennsylvania, swimming.
James Reindl: Wingate, swimming.
Robert Brenneman: UNC-Asheville, track and field.
East Carteret
Blake Stephenson: Guilford College, baseball.
Evan Tosto: Pitt Community College, baseball.
Jacque Brown: Oklahoma Baptist, basketball.
Monica Dixon: Elizabeth City State, basketball
Steven Conway: N.C. Wesleyan, football.
Maceo Donald: East Carolina, football.
Duncan Englehardt: Davidson College, football.
Geordan Livingston: Charleston Southern, football.
Beau Studebaker: Barton, football.
Francisco Tavara: Cape Fear Community College, soccer.
Grayson Lewis: Fayetteville Technical Community College, softball.
Emily McGee: Pitt Community College, softball.
Alex O’Neal: William Peace, softball.
Mikayla Rose: Barton, softball.
Susanne Taylor: Meredith College, softball.
Breah Taylor: Appalachian State, track and field
Janie Harmelink: Methodist, volleyball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.