SWANSBORO — The West Carteret boys lacrosse team slipped to 0-8 on the season Wednesday with a 16-1loss at Swansboro.
The match was played at Swansboro Middle School, as the Pirates’ football field is currently undergoing water retention issues. The Patriots slipped to 0-6 in Conference 2 with the defeat.
The Patriots, after going 2-0 in a COVID-19 shortened season in 2019-2020, are still looking for their first win. They are averaging just over three goals a game while giving up just shy of 17. The loss to Swansboro (4-4) was their second-worst this season, following a 19-1 defeat to New Bern on Jan. 27.
Ethan Chambers scored the lone goal for West. His shot on goal was one of 15 for the Patriots. West won just 5 of 14 faceoffs before faceoffs were nixed due to the one-sided score.
The match, after reaching a 12-point deficit, moved to a mercy-rule running clock shortly after halftime.
Swansboro’s leading scorers were Zechariah Frantz with seven goals, Brady Geddes with four and Jace Wilkens three.
West will be at J.H. Rose (2-5) on Monday. It will close out its season on Wednesday at home against New Bern (7-1).
