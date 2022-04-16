MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret lacrosse team celebrated senior night in style Friday with its first victory of the season.
The Patriots improved to 1-8 with an 8-5 win over Havelock (1-9).
“It was nice to give the seniors a good sendoff,” West coach Zachery Almand said. “They got a win, and they can’t be denied that. I’m proud of them.”
Freshman Luke Brown pushed West to an early 3-0 lead with three goals in the first quarter. He finished the game with five goals.
“Luke had a heck of a night,” West coach Zachery Almand said. “He was outstanding.”
Connor Ballou, who assisted on Brown’s second netter of the first quarter, scored the game’s lone goal of the second quarter to give the home team a 4-1 advantage at halftime.
Ballou was part of a defense including Chris Nebraski, Sam Suggs, Parker Arnold and goalie Jake Johnson that limited the Rams (1-9) to one goal in the first half.
Johnson posted three saves in the contest.
Havelock was shut out in the second quarter and notched just one goal in the fourth.
“The defense put on a show tonight,” Almand said. “Technically, they were doing exactly what they needed to do, nothing more, nothing less, just holding them. They were coming off the field completely exhausted, which is what you want to see.”
Ballou led the team with nine ground balls. Holden Brown, who scored midway through the fourth quarter, had four, and Brandon Mabe and Suggs had three apiece.
Mabe scored a goal on a senior night that honored him, Johnson and Ben Gillum, who won 13 of 15 faceoffs.
“It was good to see a senior bury one,’ Almand said.
Ford Jenkins and Braden Owen each tallied assists.
Trailing 7-2 midway through the third quarter, Havelock’s Gabe LaConte scored twice and Malcom Owens once during a 3-1 run to cut the deficit to three with 7:59 to go in the game. The West defense limited the Rams’ opportunities the rest of the way.
The Patriots had come achingly close to a victory earlier in the season during a competitive three-game run, falling 7-6 in overtime to Swansboro on March 22, dropping a 7-5 matchup with Croatan on March 29 and losing 3-2 to Swansboro on April 1.
“It was like, c’mon, we can’t get one win,” Almand said. “We just couldn’t get a win there. The guys fought through tonight. Both teams were dying for a win.”
