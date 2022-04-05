MOREHEAD CITY — Tyler DeLuzio couldn’t be hitting much better at the midpoint of the high school baseball season.
He leads West Carteret in average (.586), hits (17), RBIs (15), doubles (five), triples (two) and runs (16) in the first 11 games.
“I’m having fun with it,” he said. “It’s my senior year. It’s how I expected to play. I worked hard the whole offseason.”
DeLuzio estimated he spent three to four hours a day since school started in the fall working on his game, sometimes visiting the gym twice a day and hitting baseballs every day.
“It’s been a dream of mine to play college baseball,” he said. “I know I have to work hard to get there,”
The West senior outfielder is considering Methodist and Lenoir Community College.
Despite his dedication and commitment this offseason, his year didn’t start the way he wanted.
“In the first game versus D.H. Conley, I went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts,” he said. “And then the third at-bat, I hit it off the wall, and ever since then, I’ve been seeing the ball pretty well and feeling good at the plate.”
Following those strikeouts, the next five at-bats saw him go 5-for-5 with four RBIs, three doubles and three runs.
DeLuzio then went 0-for-3 versus Hoggard, but just as he has all season, he immediately bounced back, going 5-for-9 with four RBIs, a triple and five runs.
His next game produced a 0-for-3 effort against Richlands, but he’s since gone 7-for-7 with five RBIs, two doubles, a tripl, and six runs.
“Last Monday, when I went 0-3 versus Richlands, I had to reset myself,” he said. “Then I went 5-for-5 against Dixon.”
DeLuzio’s success has paralleled that of his team.
After starting the season 2-4 with losses to powers like D.H. Conley (10-2), Ashley (8-3) and Hoggard (8-1), the Patriots have rattled off five straight wins, capturing those games by a combined 67-25 score.
Among those victories included a 2-1 triumph over defending 3A state champion J.H. Rose.
“We came off a big win against J.H. Rose and been cruising ever since,” DeLuzio said. “I feel like we all knew we could beat Rose. We just had to do the little things right. And conference play is going well.”
West has started 3A Coastal Conference action with 14-6 and 13-3 wins over Richlands and a 22-12 victory over Dixon.
“We haven’t been pushed much, but I think Swansboro and Croatan will be good ones,” DeLuzio said.
The Patriots have a 17-game conference winning streak going back to the 2019 season. Their last league loss came on April 4, 2019 in a 3-2 setback to Jacksonville.
They went 9-0 in conference play last season during an 11-0 regular season that was limited by the COVID-19 pandemic before dropping their first game of the year in a 9-3 loss to Clayton in the first round of the state playoffs.
“Last year, a big thing was we only had conference play and didn’t see the kind of pitching we did in the playoffs, and it took us five innings to get adjusted to that,” DeLuzio said.
He didn’t get to play much as a junior, receiving just eight at-bats, but said it pushed him to work harder.
DeLuzio said last year he would drift forward when the pitch came and he also had a heavy front leg, so he’s worked on staying back on the baseball and driving it.
He also worked hard on his pitching, but unfortunately, he’s yet to see dividends. The lefty has allowed 13 earned runs in five innings on 10 hits while hitting four batters, walking eight and striking out three.
“At the beginning of the year, I considered myself a better pitcher, but I haven’t been too hot pitching,” he said. “My front shoulder is flying open, and it’s hard to break that habit. And I’m overthinking my mechanics when I’m up there. It’s odd because I worked harder on my pitching in the offseason than I did hitting, and it just kind of reversed roles.”
DeLuzio said West coach Brooks Jernigan tells his players to separate offense from defense, and he’s followed that advice and not allowed his struggles on the mound affect his standout play at the plate.
The numbers he’s put up with a bat in his hand are rivaled by the impressive numbers he’s produced in the classroom as he sports a 3.75 GPA.
“My mom is always on me about school work,” he said.
After a freshman year impacted by Hurricane Florence and two seasons limited by the pandemic, DeLuzio said he’s trying to savor a senior year that has just four weeks remaining in the regular season.
“I’m starting to look back and be thankful and appreciate what I have right now,” he said.
Here are a few of DeLuzio’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Cars.”
Favorite TV Show: “SportsCenter.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Tom and Jerry.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Luke Combs.
Favorite Song: “All Over Again” by Luke Combs.
Favorite Book: “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald.
Favorite Team: Boston Red Sox.
Favorite Athlete: David Ortiz.
Favorite Vacation: World Series, Game 2, 2018, in Boston, Mass.
Favorite Hobby: Weightlifting.
Favorite Subject: Business.
Favorite Quote: “Slow is smooth, smooth is fast.”
Favorite Food: My mom’s chicken Alfredo.
Favorite Drink: Chocolate milk.
Favorite Restaurant: Chipotle.
Favorite Season: Spring.
Favorite Sports Memory: Walk-off win against Jacksonville in my junior year.
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Lisa Hensley.
Favorite Sport: Baseball.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Eating with the team at Cook Out after a home game.”
Favorite Website/App: Snapchat.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Danny Duncan.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: My mom, David Ortiz, Alex Verdugo, Mookie Betts, and Luke Combs.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Bryan Garner, Al Morris, Brock Byrd, Parker Wood, Landon Millis and coach Mike Smalls.
Items For A Deserted Island: Knife, tent, matches, flashlight and blanket.
