MOREHEAD CITY — The leaderboard remained unchanged Friday for the fifth day of the 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
There were 27 total releases and no blue marlin brought to the weigh station as 139 of the competition’s 266 boats ventured offshore.
There are 162 boats qualified to fish their fourth and final day today. Lines go in the water at 8 a.m. and come out at 2 p.m. Lines that are hooked up at 2 can fight the fish until it is boated or lost.
Mercenaria still leads the pack with a 572.6-blue marlin it brought to the scale on Monday. That catch has the boat in line to win $3.48 million in total prizes if it lasts the day.
Wall Hanger is in second place with a 556.4-pounder, and High Yield is in third with a 536.8-pound fish.
Offshore, Safari released two blue marlins and a sailfish to take over first place in the Level VIII release division with 2,250 total release points over the week. Irene leads the Level IX non-sonar release division with 1,200 points.
Anglers combined to release 14 blue marlins, five white marlins and eight sailfish. The new total for the week, 204, is a new tournament record, breaking the 180-release watermark set in 2020.
Job Site brought in a sizable 32.2-pound dolphin on Friday, but it wasn’t enough to overtake the 54.1-pounder Carolina Time brought in on Thursday. Carolina Time is in line to win the Level VII winner take all dolphin division prize of $527,000 for the catch.
Big wahoo have been a theme this week, continued on Friday with a 50.2-pounder on April Mae. Speculator holds the lead on the week with a 104.7-pound fish, and Lady Dianne ranks second with a 54.8-pounder.
The tournament will celebrate with an end-of-week event at Big Rock Landing tonight, followed by the awards ceremony at the same site on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.