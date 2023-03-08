NEWPORT — The West Carteret boys tennis team improved to 2-0 on Friday with a 9-0 victory over Epiphany at home.
The Patriots battled the Falcons (1-2) at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport to notch their second straight shutout of the season.
Two singles netters posted straight-set 6-0, 6-0 sweeps, including Moksh Thakore at No. 2 and Tanner Hahn at No. 3. Worth Stack at No. 4 and Slate Taber at No. 6 both had one 6-0 set win and another 6-1 victory.
At No. 1, Adam Cummings took down Davis Hall 6-1, 6-3. The longest match came at No. 5, where Peter Huynh won a 6-3, 2-6, 15-13 tiebreaker dogfight over Markus Soreff.
Cummings and Hahn teamed up for an 8-0 victory at No. 1 doubles. Nash Taylor and Connor Ballou won at No. 2 doubles while Sawyer Davis and Guion Capehart won at No. 3.
West will be at home against Richlands for its next match on Tuesday, March 14.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret 9, Epiphany 0
Singles
No. 1: Adam Cummings (WC) def. Davis Hall (E), 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2: Moksh Thakore (WC) while def. San Wai (E), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3: Tanner Hahn (WC) def. Garrett Austin (E), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4: Worth Stack (WC) def. Nathan Huber (E), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 5: Peter Huynh (WC) def. Markus Soreff (E), 6-3, 2-6 (15-13).
No. 6: Slate Taber (WC) def. Hilliard Thompson (E), 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1: Cummings/Hahn (WC) def. Hall/Wai (E), 8-0.
No. 2: Nash Taylor/Connor Ballou (WC) def. Austin/Soreff (E), 8-4.
No. 3: Sawyer Davis/Guion Capehart (WC) def. Mason Oliver/Huber (E), 8-2.
