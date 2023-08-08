WILMINGTON — The Morehead City Marlins missed out on a chance to put the divisional round of the Petitt Cup Playoffs behind them Monday with a late-night loss at Wilmington.
The Marlins fell 9-4 at the Sharks in a game that was delayed three hours by inclement weather and finally wrapped up just before 1 a.m. They won the first game in the series on Sunday by a 13-1 score.
“We came out and played well,” head coach Sam Carel said Monday about the game on Sunday. “We got a good start from McCollum and relief work from (Ty) Bothwell, and we swung it well. It was great to start the series with a win.”
The loss on Monday sent the series back to Morehead City for the tiebreaker on Tuesday. The winner of that game will go on to play the winner of the Forest City Owls-Lexington County Blowfish series in the finals that start on Thursday.
The Western Division series was delayed a day due to the same weather system that caused the delay in Wilmington. The Owls won the first game 2-1 on Sunday.
The Marlins faced a familiar situation going into the Tuesday game after losing to the Wilson Tobs in three games last season during the divisional round.
They have reached the Petitt Cup Playoffs for five straight seasons. They won two Coastal Plain League championships in 2018 and 2019 and advanced to the finals in 2021.
“It all starts at the top with owner Buddy Bengel,” Carel said. “It trickles down, and we just try to keep delivering excellence every summer. We have a group this year with a lot of veteran leadership. There’s a great personal responsibility from each of them to try hard and come out and win each game.”
Carel admitted the team would “love to bring one home” but is still focused on taking the postseason one game at a time.
“Our goal is to just to keep doing what we’ve been doing,” Carel said. “We just need to come out and play nine innings. Don’t let the moment get too big. We have been swinging it better, and our defense has been playing a lot better. As long as we can keep doing that, we’ll be fine.”
The Marlins secured a postseason spot after posting the best record in the division during the first half of the season. They wound up finishing with a CPL-best 32-15 record. Wilmington earned the other playoff spot with the next-best overall record throughout the summer at 24-21, narrowly edging out the Wilson Tobs (25-23) and the Peninsula Pilots (24-24).
The matchup pitches two familiar teams against each other as the Sharks are the team the Marlins play most often each summer. Morehead City leads the series 8-7.
“We play (the Sharks) constantly,” Carel said. “I think the game (on Tuesday) is going to be our 15th or 16th against them, so we’re pretty familiar with them. We’re still just happy to get into the playoffs.”
In the win over the Sharks on Sunday, Nick McCollum (Georgia Southwestern State) started on the mound while David White (Lee) started for the Sharks.
Morehead City got off to a strong start as McCollum faced just four batters in the top of the first inning. The Marlins continued their momentum in the bottom half, scoring three runs on a Will Walsh (Nebraska) home run to left field.
The Marlins added another run in the bottom of the second inning when Dylan Rogers (Jacksonville State) singled and reached third base on an errant throw to first by White.
The Sharks then replaced White with Alex Fitz-Hugh (Hampden-Sydney) after he walked Zach Marriott (Hendrix). Fitz-Hugh attempted to pick off Marriott, but the throw was just late, and Rogers capitalized on the opportunity, stealing home to extend the Marlins’ lead to 4-0.
The Sharks’ lone run came in the top of the third when Luke Nowak (Indiana) doubled and later scored on a Cam Burgess (East Carolina) RBI groundout, making it 4-1 in favor of the Marlins.
The most successful inning for the Marlins was the bottom of the third, where they plated five runs and sent 11 batters to the plate. Jeremy Piatkiewicz (East Stroudsburg) led off with a walk, and Walsh was hit by a pitch to set the stage for Damaurys Rodriguez’s (Rollins) three-run home run, giving the Marlins a commanding 7-1 lead.
Landon Choboy (Mount Olive) followed with a base hit, and Marriott was hit by a pitch before the Sharks brought in Brice Herring (Methodist) to pitch.
Trent Youngblood (Transylvania) then hit a single to score Choboy, and McGwire Tuffy (George Washington) followed with a walk to load the bases. Piatkiewicz was walked, bringing home Marriott and extending the Marlins’ lead to 9-1.
In the fourth inning, the Marlins continued their offensive onslaught with two more runs. Rodriguez led off with a double, Choboy followed with a base hit, and Rogers knocked an RBI single to bring home Rodriguez.
Marriott reached on a Sharks error, loading the bases for Bobby Whalen (Virginia). Whalen hit a groundball back to Sharks pitcher Brice Herring,who forced the out at home plate. Youngblood was then walked, bringing home Rogers and running up the lead to 11-1.
The final two runs for the Marlins came in the bottom of the fifth inning. Rodriguez singled and Choboy followed, with a blast that landed on the warning track in center field for an RBI double.
Choboy advanced to third as Stephen DiTomaso (George Washington) mishandled the ball on the throw-in. Choboy then scored the 13th and final run on a Rogers groundball that was bobbled by Burgess at first.
Marlins pitchers Ty Bothwell (Indiana) and Logan Murphy (Catawba Valley) combined to deliver three straight three-up, three-down innings in the sixth, seventh and eighth.
Brantley Cutler (Maryland Eastern Shore) came in to pitch the ninth inning and faced just four batters to close out game.
