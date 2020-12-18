MOREHEAD CITY — Senior Night is sweetest when it caps a season that seemed like it might not happen at all.
The four seniors at West Carteret on Thursday were, more than anything, grateful to have had a season amid COVID-19 concerns that cast a sports season in doubt for months.
“I never thought for a second (the pandemic) would still be going on,” senior Olivia McNair said. “It feels great to be here, I’m just so happy we were able to do this. It’s going to be really difficult to say goodbye.”
The Patriots, playing their final 3A Coastal Conference home match, soundly defeated Havelock 3-0 for the second time this season. They got progressively more dominant in each set, winning 25-15, 25-14, 25-13 to improve to 8-1 and maintain a hold on the conference. West is tied with Jacksonville for the top spot in the league after splitting matches with the Cardinals. The Patriots won 3-1 on Nov. 17 and fell 3-2 on Dec. 3.
At the time this issue was published, West had not played its final conference match against Northside-Jacksonville Friday. A win there on the road would result in a coin flip for first place in the conference between West and Jacksonville and the top seed in the 3A state playoffs.
Regardless, the Patriots’ season isn’t close to over. They will battle East Carteret – giving the Mariners some much-needed competition after losing four weeks of the season to positive COVID-19 tests – and will host New Bern on Wednesday, Dec. 30. The conference tournament is slated for Jan. 5-7, followed by the state tournament.
The match against Havelock (0-9) was a one-sided affair, but that didn’t bother the jovial seniors who each got their moment in the sun in front of a crowd stunted by pandemic restrictions. Each girl – Julia Quinn, Olivia McNair, Cayman Montgomery and Susanna Segrave – was taken out of the match near the end of set three to raucous cheering from the parents assembled in the bleachers.
“Ordinarily, during a non-COVID 19 year, the gym would be packed,” West coach Michael Turner said. “So, those last little moments are just a chance for each of those girls to hear the appreciation, something they usually don’t hear when they’re in the flow of the game.”
After the match, Turner gives his seniors a final present by packing up the equipment from the match himself while the girls mingle and take photos with their peers.
“It’s just something nice to do while they have fun and get some time to hang out for a sec,” he said. “Honestly, I hate senior night. I hate saying goodbye, so I’m best over here packing stuff up.”
Havelock wasn’t entirely rolled over despite the three-set loss and despite not having won a match this season. The Rams kept it close, down just 17-12 in set one before the Patriots went on an 8-3 run to end it. Grayson Edwards and McNair had three kills apiece in the final 10 points to close the door on the Rams’ comeback attempt.
In set two, Maddie Mansfield had two serving aces on a seven-point run that put her team comfortably ahead of the Rams. Havelock wound up going on a run that thinned the deficit to 15-12, only to have West score 10 of the match’s last 12 points.
The last set also saw a run from Havelock to keep it close at 15-13, but West rebounded with nine straight points to end the set. Quinn served the first three points of the run and Katelyn Starling the final five. She had three aces on her five serves, too.
“She’s a Swiss Army Knife. She can go anywhere,” Turner said. “You could pull six names out of a hat with this team, you could put them in any position, and they could get most jobs done. Tonight, they just got a little comfortable at times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.