MOREHEAD CITY — Wolverine Capt. Rocky Hardison is getting a little too used to being beat by record-setting billfish.
In 2019, he was sitting on top of the 61st annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament for the entire week with a 588.9-pound blue marlin before Top Dog swooped in on the final night with a tournament record 914-pounder.
Then two weeks ago, Wolverine set a new tournament record in the 30th annual MidAtlantic Fishing Tournament with a whopping 958-pound catch reeled in by angler and owner Gary Fletcher. The Morehead City boat looked poised to win it all until two days later when Billfisher out of Ocean City, Md. weighed a Maryland state tournament record 1,135-pounder.
“It was wild,” Hardison said. “The whole thing was a rollercoaster ride. If somebody was taking book on (our catch) in Vegas, they lost a lot of money.”
The Wolverine fishing team still went home with a handsome $198,716 payout when the smoke cleared. In truth, Hardison wasn’t salty about getting beat out – he was just happy to join the ranks of the heaviest fish caught stateside.
“However it fell, it was a fish of a lifetime,” he said. “The boss (Fletcher) was ecstatic, which is what you want. It’s just crazy the way it ended up. It goes to show you, anything can happen in the ocean.”
After the tournament, Hardison spoke with the team from ROFFS, a recreational fishing analysis business. They said Wolverine’s 958-pound catch was in the top 10 of the largest weighed in a tournament in the continental United States.
Billfisher Capt. Jon Duffie’s catch was in the top five of that same category. At least Hardison and Fletcher can say they own one record – the largest blue marlin to ever be beat in a tournament in the continental United States.
The actual catch didn’t come easy for Wolverine, either. The MidAltantic allows anglers to fish three of five days, and Wednesday, Aug. 18, was the boat’s final day on the water. It had already boated an undersized white marlin and released another, but there was otherwise no indication a big catch was around the corner.
The 60-foot Winter was prowling near the wall of the Spencer Canyon off the shores of Ocean City, Md., when, out of nowhere, the mammoth blue marlin jumped onto the teaser.
“We knew it was a big fish based on the tail and the dorsal, but it came off the line after it ate the pinch bait and peeled off some line,” Hardison said. “I immediately dropped the teaser again, and as soon as it came tight, the fish popped up again.”
The fish wound up eating the short-rigger and peeled off a lot of line before the anglers finally got their first sight of the body in its entirety. It jumped three times to get the crew excited, neared the leader a few times and then it dove straight down, readying itself for what turned out to be a 4-hour, 15-minute fight.
Fletcher wasn’t going to miss this fight of a lifetime, so the 70-year-old jumped on the rod. After a few hours, conditions on the deck were less than favorable.
“It was really hot out there, and there wasn’t a lot of wind,” Hardison said. “That’s a long time in the chair under those conditions. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little concerned for him.”
The crew was able to get some water, Gatorade and food into Fletcher, but the final hour of the fight was a particularly hard-fought battle.
“It was a tug of war,” Hardison said. “We’d get 10 feet, and it’d take 10 feet. We’d take 15 feet, and it’d take 15 feet. It went on like that for over the last hour. Finally, we got to see the lure down at the end of the leader. We were in low gear, working a two-speed reel, and we knew we only had one more chance.”
The fish had more than hot conditions on its side, too. The MidAtlantic scales were slated to close at 9 p.m., with no exceptions. Boats with a fish to be weighed needed to be past the jetty at Sunset Marina in Ocean City before that cutoff time.
“It was ‘take her or break her’ time,” Hardison said.
Luckily, Fletcher was able to get the fish close enough for first mate Andrew Cranford and second mate Chase Pake to put the gaff in the fish. They were able to squeeze the blue marlin through the transom door at the back of the boat and then the celebration started en route to the marina.
When the boat got to the scale, the only way to unload the fish was to tie its tail to a cleat on the dock, have Hardison drive the boat forward to get it in the water and then hoist it for the weighing.
When the weight was announced, Top Dog owner Todd Dickerson was at the scale, too, and he poked fun at Hardison for getting the bragging rights edge over his own 2019 catch.
“He was picking on me, ‘You just had to catch one bigger than mine,’” Hardison said.
It’s hard to blame Hardison for thinking the colossal catch would last the week on top of the leaderboard.
“I was a little more worried during the Big Rock (in 2019) than I was this time,” he said. “I mean, obviously, anything can happen on the ocean, but it was hard not to feel fairly confident in that weight.”
No catch came close to the one by Wolverine on Thursday, and on Friday, the crew went to lunch before going to the scales.
“Out in the parking lot, I saw a buddy of mine who asked me if I’d heard about the Billfisher reeling in a big one,” Hardison explained. “I laughed it off and said ‘Today’s not the day to mess with me.’ When we got to the weigh station, a couple other people asked, but I still didn’t really believe it. When I saw the weighmaster getting the scales ready, I knew it was real.”
Billfisher showed up to the marina around 3:30 p.m., but the scales didn’t open until 5, leaving Hardison and Fletcher to sweat it out without knowing the weight of the other fish.
“The fish was covered by a fish bag, but I could see the base of the tail,” Hardison said. “And the tail was sticking out of the back of the boat just like mine was. (Jon and I) hugged and I congratulated him. We didn’t know the weight yet, but I knew we’d been beat.”
Billfisher netted $1.17 million in prizes of the tournament’s $5.93 million purse for its winning catch.
