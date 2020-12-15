MOREHEAD CITY — Croatan and West Carteret met at the Sports Center on Saturday for both teams’ first meet of the season.
The Cougars swept the meet with wins for both the boys and girls teams. The Cougars outscored the Patriots 58-36 in the girls meet and 59-34 in the boys.
The first event of the meet was the girls 200-yard medley relay with West’s team of Ryan Knowles, Stella Higgs, Kenley Riley and Ashlyn Lewis teaming up to win in 2 minutes, 9.38 seconds. The Patriots also won the boys race with Cooper Law, Briggs Cloutier, Cameron Johnson and Chase Morrow winning in 1:51.90.
Croatan got the better end of the 200-yard freestyle race – Avah Beikirch won the girls race in 2:27.07 and Matthew McCray the boys race with a time of 2:03.04. McCray also captured a victory in the 100-yard butterfly in 56.25.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Croatan’s Teal Edholm won the girls race with a 2:33.15 clocking. Edholm had two individual wins in the meet, including a first-place time of 1:11.19 in the 100-yard backstroke.
West’s Cameron Johnson was the fastest swimmer in the boys 200-yard individual medley race with a time of 2:15.25. Johnson also won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:20.66.
The Cougars’ M.J. Klaumann edged the competition in the girls 50-yard freestyle, clocking a time of 27.34 seconds to beat out West’s Ashlyn Lewis by just two-tenths of a second. Klaumann finished the meet with two individual wins, including the top time of 1:10.45 in the 100-yard butterfly.
In the boys 50-yard freestyle race, West’s Briggs Cloutier captured first in 22.98. Croatan’s Grace Meyer won the 100-yard freestyle in 1:04.43, a full eight seconds faster than the next swimmer.
The Cougars’ Will Barker smoked the competition in the 100-yard freestyle with a 49.18 clocking that was 10 seconds faster than the field of competition. He also cruised to victory in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 55.36, more than six seconds faster than the next finisher.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Croatan’s Ella Campbell won the girls race in 7:30.56.
Croatan won both the boys and girls 200-yard freestyle relay races, with Beikirch, Meyer, Edholm and Klaumann teaming up to win the girls race in 1:53.24, and Patrick Reindl, Nathan Michalowicz, McCray and Barker winning the boys race with a 1:33.11 clocking.
West’s Higgs was the fastest swimmer in the girls 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:18.17, while the Cougars’ Aiden Pesko topped the boys race in 1:25.58.
Croatan continued its success in relay events, winning the girls 400-yard freestyle relay with Madison Griffing, Mackenzie Sampson, Beikirch and Meyer (4:38.26), and the boys race with Bryce Cohen, McCray, Reindl and Barker (3:49.54).
