Let’s start this fishing report with another interrogative. What is the oldest annual running festival on the Crystal Coast?
Of course, the answer is the Swansboro Mullet Festival, this year being the 67th event, returning after being a COVID-19 casualty last year.
The festival started in 1954, celebrating the opening of the new bridge over the White Oak River, connecting Onslow and Carteret counties. Interestingly, the festival started as a potluck event, morphing into the current extravaganza with entertainment, arts and crafts and food vendors, even a parade, all celebrating this oily, bony fish, which is economically very important. This year, the festival will be held, weather forces willing, Oct. 9-10.
So, let’s consider the mullets, these fish of forage. First of all, they are NOT in any way related (except via fins) to the sea mullet, aka kingfish, whiting, also called the Virginia mullet. Those sea mullets are Sciaenids and actually in the drum family. These bait fish are not. The forgeable mullets are actually in the Mugilidae family, which contain nearly 70 species of fish worldwide.
North Carolina is home for two of these species, which make up some of our most favorite and widely used natural baits. The striped mullet, also known as hardhead, Popeye, or jumping mullet, are the celebrated stars at the annual Swansboro Mullet Festival. The other and more diminutive member of the family is the silver or white mullet, most commonly known on the beach as the finger mullet, are finger food for many foraging fish.
Named for horizontal stripes that run laterally along their body, the striped (jumping) mullet can be found from Cape Cod to Brazil and often grow to 3 pounds or more, with a maximum of 3 feet and weighing in at an astonishing 12 pounds. The silver or finger mullet are similarly caught up in this yearly spawning pilgrimage to the sea. Please note, although sometimes assumed, the finger mullet are NOT juvenile striped mullet. They are silver and have no stripes, do not have a flat head or pop-eyes and only attain a diminutive stature of inches and ounces and not feet and pounds.
So other than the impending Swansboro Mullet Festival, why do I bring up the yearly trek of these collective mullets to the sea? We use many markers for designating seasonal beginnings, like Memorial Day as the unofficial start of summer, Labor Day for the start of fall, and often we go astronomical with solstices and equinoxes.
I use the first “mullet blow” of the year as my official start of the fall fishing season. Why? The subsequent emergence of this massive biomass in the ocean fires up predatory fish big and small, and being the ultimate surfcaster that I am, this really launches my fall fishing season…flounder, red drum, bluefish, Spanish, speckled trout…you get the idea. With the idea of a concentrated mass of FOOD that is creating easy pickins’ for the foragers, yes, this is the perfect storm for fish-feeding frenzies.
Have you ever seen a “mullet blow?” I once calculated that during a major mullet event, if about 1,000 fish would pass me every second along the beach (which is probably not an over estimation), as many as 100,000,000 might pass by us daily in the surf, and that’s just here on Bogue Banks. Staggering numbers! So where have these fish been hiding prior to the “mullet blow?” I guess just wandering in our backwaters, sounds, rivers and creeks all summer long.
By August, these fish, which were wandering around in smallish schools, triggered by the shortening of the hours of daylight and as the sun slips lower in the southern sky, the fish start to coagulate into larger schools getting ready to bolt on the final trigger, a brisk and cooling northeast wind, and voila, you get a “mullet blow.”
Over the years, I have tracked (of course I have) especially the date and conditions of the very first momentous event we call a “mullet blow.” Next week, I will go over my “mullet blow” data for the last 20-something years.
As I write this on Monday, we have not yet had our first “mullet blow” event of the season, but it should be soon. There are “scout” fish out there checking things out. We’ve seen them around the piers and in the surf around the inlets, but not any mass exodus yet. However, there are already large schools of bay anchovies being sighted and preyed upon along the beach and out at Cape Lookout. We do usually see the emergence of the anchovies in clouds of reddish-brown, actually auburn in color, occur in coincidence with the emergence of the mullet.
Wow, what a great time if you are a predatory fish! These anchovies are currently being destroyed by big Spanish mackerel off the beach and around Cape Lookout. They also have pulled in the nearshore pre-fall run of false albacore. Blues and speckled and gray trout also love them. Like French fries for fish, they can’t eat just one.
---------------------
Although this season has been a lost one in the surf for the usual predators, a good sign has appeared.
According to my sources at Oceanana Pier, there have been runs of both red and black drum in the surf backwash around the pier in and around high tide. These are probably fish emerging from the Morehead City Port area and moving down the beach. As has been the case all summer, the turning basin the port area is still providing reliable catches of almost everything. Just work the slack tides and bring live bait for best success. And yes, that includes flounder.
---------------------
As you know the flounder derby starts today and closes Sept. 14, providing a brief window of legal floundering tor 2021.
The daily bag limit is five with a minimum length of 15 inches remain, and you can also submit your citations for the Saltwater Fishing Tournament during the open season.
In addition, Division of Marine Fisheries is encouraging donations for their carcass collection program. They have even expanded the collection stations to drop off your documented carcasses. For all things flounder 2021, check out: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/hot-topics/2021-recreational-flounder-season-information. It’s all in there.
A couple weeks ago, I interviewed Capt. Lee Winkleman on my radio show (Monday at 7:30 AM on The Talk station: FM 107.1, AM 1240, FM 92.9) on “Catching Big Flounder”.
I have transcribed the show, and it’s now available at: https://www.ncoif.com/catching-big-flounder-with-capt-lee-winkleman/. Check out my photo of the OPEN mouth of a flounder, a lot more interesting than you thought possible when you see that little smirking slit of a closed mouth.
---------------------
The inside red and black drum fishing continues to hold up. It’s remarkable to me with the excellent drum fishing that has held up all summer in the Neuse, Newport, White Oak and New rivers, the surf has been as dismal as I remember here in the Bogue Banks surf.
Why? Beats me.
Water temperatures are starting to show signs of dropping a bit with some piers showing a decent week, while others continue their slow summer fare.
Oceanana Pier reports a week when fishing was picking up with Spanish and blues late in the day on live bait, sheepshead, croakers, pigfish and red and black drum in the “wash” around high tide (I like this!).
Bogue Inlet Pier had a slow week with some Spanish and blues and scattered bottom fare, spots, croaker and sea mullet.
Seaview Pier reports no kings but a decent week with good catches of Spanish and blues, croakers, and the ribbonfish madness continues.
Surf City Pier reports a slow week with scattered bottom fish like mullet and croaker and small black drum. They also report big Spanish early and some baby sharks.
Jolly Roger Pier had a good week with Spanish and blues early, pompano, mullet and spots but no kings here either.
Where did the menhaden go?
