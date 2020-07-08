MORGANTON, W.Va. — Cooper Webb and the rest of the riders in the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will have to wait a while longer to start the season.
The Morehead City native and the field were set to race Saturday, July 18 in the Circle K Ironman National in Indiana, followed on Saturday, July 25 in the GEICO Motorcycle WW Ranch National in Florida.
However, due to ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, notably recent spikes of positive cases in a significant number of states, MX Sports Pro Racing made the difficult decision Wednesday to postpone the start of the series till August.
The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship was set to begin in May and then pushed to June before this latest postponement.
The season-opening Hangtown Classic set for May in California was canceled in March. It is the first time in 52 years the race won’t be held.
Many of the riders in the series also ride in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, which was halted for 85 days at the outset of the pandemic, then finished last month with seven rounds of racing in a three-week span. All of those races were held in Salt Lake City, Utah, without fans.
Currently, MX Sports Pro Racing isn’t offering a schedule for the 2020 season.
In response to this latest decision, MX Sports Pro Racing and event organizers will continue to maintain extensive communication with local officials from the government, health department and department of public safety for each respective venue to ensure accordance with social distancing measures established by each county and the CDC.
The evolution of the pandemic has included dramatic changes from one week to the next, and as states and counties take necessary action to confront the latest concerns of the coronavirus spread, MX Sports Pro Racing is in a position to take immediate action when the opportunity arises to confirm events at a future date when the time is right.
Carrie Russell, CEO of MX Sports Pro Racing, said the group remains steadfast to carry out the season.
“Our event organizers have put in far too much effort, while our broadcast partners, series sponsors, manufacturers, participants and fans have all shown tremendous patience,” she said. “We owe it to all of them to bring this season to fruition, and we’ll do everything in our power to make that happen.”
Webb has tallied three straight top-10 season finishes in the 450MX class after winning the 250MX championship in 2016. He took eighth in 2017, followed by ninth in 2018 and sixth last season.
