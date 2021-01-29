There’s nothing better than a new, exciting basketball player popping up under the radar.
Their families knew, but who else suspected what kind of players like East Carteret’s Bennie Brooks and West alum J.J. Williams would look like until they took the floor as varsity players?
All it takes is five minutes of the “eye” test to know who is special. They don’t come often in this county, so when they do, it’s hard not to take notice.
The first time I saw West Carteret’s Jaxon Ellingsworth before a game at Swansboro, I wondered if the person coming out of the locker room was an assistant coach. The 6-7 junior doesn’t look like a high-schooler, at least not the kind from this county. Ellingsworth didn’t disappoint that night either, with 35 points and 16 rebounds.
West coach Mark Mansfield has been talking up Ellingsworth for a year or two now, but I didn’t get it. Ellingsworth wasn’t bad last year, but he’d never been the focal point of the offense before, and his sophomore frame didn’t suggest he’d be dropping double-doubles the next year. He’s currently averaging 26.5 points and 12 rebounds.
I’ve only seen him play once, but I’m a believer now. The long-limbed center is tall, strong and knows how to finish around the rim. If you get the chance to watch a game or two through the Pixellot cameras, do it. He’s worth the viewing.
The fact that Ellingsworth is a junior makes the future only more exciting for West. East has a similarly exciting future with freshman Shamel Baker.
East fans already knew about Baker – heck, even my colleague J.J. Smith has been telling me about him for a few weeks now – but I got my first look on Tuesday in the win against Croatan.
He finished that game with 24 points while Brooks put up a game-high 25. Brooks is always impressive, but watching Baker was a special surprise. Not only is he a freshman, he’s a professional on the court. He had an ice-cold look when he drove to the basket, he rarely celebrated, and he penetrated Croatan’s beefy defense with ease.
Guards Baker’s size often like to pull up from the three-point line or play a floor general role and whip the ball around the perimeter. Baker reminds me of East alum Jacque Brown in that he’s unafraid to drive to the hole despite his diminuitive size. He’s averaging 14.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Mariners right now.
The county has plenty of talented players in its ranks, but only a handful who are capable of taking over a game offensively and drawing gasps from the bleachers. Ellingsworth and Baker definitely fit that category.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
