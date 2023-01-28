SWANSBORO — The Croatan boys basketball team fell at Swansboro 81-56 on Thursday for its third straight 3A Coastal Conference loss.
The Cougars (10-7 overall) took an early deficit and never recovered, slipping to fifth place in the conference at 1-4. On Friday at Dixon, however, Croatan righted the ship with a 62-56 triumph at Dixon but still sits in fifth. Further results from the game at Dixon were not available.
Against Swansboro, it didn’t help that the Pirates found the long ball early in the game and leaned into it. The Bucs came into the game averaging just four three-pointers per game, but they sank 12 against the Cougars. Eight of those treys were hit in the first half.
“They shot the ball really well,” Croatan coach Scott McBride said. “We weren’t even making our easy shots, and they were making their hard ones. I thought (Swansboro’s) effort was better than ours, as well.”
Swansboro improved to 14-3 overall and 4-2 in the conference. The Pirates remain in striking distance from league frontrunners West Carteret (4-1) and White Oak (4-1).
“We have been trying to work on our communication and our defense,” Swansboro coach Brett McFarland said. “Tonight, we took a step in the right direction, but we still have a long way to go to get ready for West (Carteret) and White Oak.”
Even McFarland was surprised by the outpouring of three-pointers in the game. The Pirate squad is a tall one and one that specializes in points at the rim.
“It’s not part of our main offense, and it’s not something they work on in practice, but they were definitely falling for us tonight,” he said. “I wasn’t going to tell them to stop shooting.”
Jeremiah Eubanks led the way with four treys in the first half alone, helping him finish the night with a game-high 21 points.
When the game started, both teams traded buckets through the first three minutes. Then Swansboro went on a 14-0 run that forced the Cougars to try and match the pace of offense from beyond the three-point line.
Jadon Davidson and Jaden Hilliard sank a trey apiece, but it wasn’t enough to keep the team in the mix. The Cougars trailed 22-10 after the first quarter and went into the locker room at halftime down 20.
Ironically, Croatan is the team that has leaned all season into the long ball, averaging seven per game, but when the shots aren’t hitting, the team struggles to produce consistent buckets.
The offense currently averages 52.6 points per game, a tough total in a conference that includes West (77.5 points per game), Swansboro (61) and White Oak (60).
“When we do it right, it looks really good,” McBride said. “But then we go back to our old stuff, and we get our butts kicked. We still have some work to do.”
Luke Green led the Cougars in scoring with 11 points, followed by nine apiece from Trey Jones, Davidson and Hilliard. Seth Boyette also scored six.
On Tuesday, Croatan will host White Oak (13-4 overall), and Swansboro will welcome West (14-3).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Croatan.............................. 10 12 13 21 - 56
Swansboro......................... 22 20 24 15 - 81
CROATAN (56) – Green 11, Davidson 9, Hilliard 9, Jones 9, S. Boyette 6, Clemens 4, Cardona 3, Woody 3, Wilson 2.
SWANSBORO (81) – Eubanks 21, Cunningham 14, McCallister 12, Nagler 8, Holt 7, Mitchell 6, Price 5, Richmond 3, Weeks 3, Panos 2.
