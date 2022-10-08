During last year’s Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, one blue marlin passing through our waters made quite a migration across the Atlantic.
The International Game Fish Association (IGFA) recognized Lo Que Sea of Fort Pierce, Fla. last week for tagging a blue marlin during the Morehead City competition that traveled a whopping 8,000 nautical miles over the tag’s 240-day lifetime.
The estimated 300-pound fish was caught by angler Andrew Brady and Capt. Tony Huerta. It was tagged as part of the annual IGFA Great Marlin Race, which last year deployed 27 tags around world. Those tags were able to produce 2,264 tracking days of data as the fish covered a combined 15,471 nautical miles of linear distance from deployment of the tag to when it pops off.
The fish locations are used to measure total track distance with a variety of factors applied, including time, day length, sea surface temperature and depth. The event works in conjunction with Dr. Barbara Block’s lab at Stanford University. It uses the information found to better understand distribution, population structure and biology of marlin as part of ongoing, and successful, conservation efforts.
Taggers, anglers and the general public are able to view the migration routes of tagged marlin through satellite-enabled maps on the IGFA website. The tag data is made available to scientists and fisheries managers via an open-access system in hopes that it sheds more light on billfish migratory behaviors in several ocean basins simultaneously.
Since the program launched in 2011, over 400 billfish have been tagged in locations across 21 countries with more than 218,000 nautical miles of movement logged.
According to a IGFA news release, the fish tagged by Lo Que Sea was tracked leaving the coast of North Carolina toward the northeast before crossing the Atlantic to the west coast of the continent of Africa. It then swam south through Cape Verde before heading back to the west where the tag popped up roughly 800 nautical miles east of French Guiana.
Before the fish crossed the Atlantic, it recorded its deepest dive down to over 1,476 feet but spent the majority of its time at the surface.
Lo Que Sea is no stranger to catch-and-release billfishing. The 58-foot Paul Mann tallied 2,250 release points in the 2020 tournament to win both the weekly release division and capture the unclaimed Fabulous Fisherman’s prize to walk away with $752,250 in prize money. The Fabulous Fisherman’s prize typically goes to the first blue marlin weighing 500 pounds or more, but that year’s winning fish weighed just under 500 at 495.2 pounds.
