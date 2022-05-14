MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret leaned on the pitching duo of C.W. Bayer and Jaxon Ellingsworth to get to the third round of the 3A baseball state playoffs.
The righty-lefty combo led the Patriots to a 12-1 mercy-rule win over Swansboro on Tuesday and then a 6-3 victory over Triton on Thursday.
“C.W. and Jaxon did exactly what we needed them to do,” West coach Brooks Jernigan said. “They threw strikes, got outs and were able to come out with wins.”
No. 6 seed West (18-6), the Coastal Conference champion, moves on to the third round where it will play host to No. 19 seed Northwood (19-10).
Many had penciled in the Patriots with a visit Tuesday to No. 3 seed C.B. Aycock (18-6), but Northwood upset the Golden Falcons 6-5.
“In the third round, you see some really good teams,” Jernigan said. “It doesn’t matter who wins in the second round, you know they are going to be good. You’re not going to face anybody who got lucky to get to the third.”
Jernigan credited the ability to use both of his pitchers in the second-round game with putting his team in the third round. The duo combined to give up just one hit versus the No. 22 seed Triton (18-8) that entered the game on a nine-game winning streak.
“I told the guys it was so important to end that Swansboro game early so we could limit the number of pitches C.W. and Jaxon threw so they were eligible tonight,” Jernigan said. “You get in playoffs, and you have to start thinking about that kind of stuff. You can’t lose focus when you get a 7-8 run lead. You have to push it to 10 runs to get it over.”
Bayer didn’t give up a hit in four innings against Triton, surrendering two runs (none earned) with three strikeouts and two walks. Ellingsworth pitched three innings of relief, giving up one run on one hit, while striking out one and walking none.
The Hawks, conversely, had used their No. 1 starter Hayden Pope in the 9-4 win over No. 11 seed Carrboro (11-10) in the first round. Pope, who had pitched 20 innings more than anyone else on the team and struck out 15 more batters than the next pitcher, threw 64 pitches.
“They’re a good team, but we’re fortunate we could use both of our pitchers due to the pitch count rules, and they had to use their main guy in the first round,” Jernigan said.
Brian Garner, who had three stolen bases in the game, scored on a wild pitch in the first inning to give the Patriots the lead for good. The home team scored four in the second with Garner driving home Ryland Howell and Ellingsworth. Howell made it a 6-2 game in the third with a double to plate Ellingsworth.
Triton, which finished second in the 3A/4A All-American Conference, had an up-and-down season that included a 7-0 start, a 2-7 stretch and then a nine-game winning streak.
No. 27-seed Swansboro, the third-place team from the Coastal Conference, ended its season 15-8 in the first-round loss. West swept the season series in league play, beating the Pirates 7-1 and 11-1.
Jernigan’s squad put nine runs on the board in the second inning to make it an early night due to the 10-run rule.
“We put a lot of pressure on them, got control of that game early,” he said. “We’re doing the right things at the right time. The guys are having great at-bats, playing good defense, throwing strikes. We’re playing really good right now.”
The Patriots’ nine runs came via six hits, two walks and two errors.
Howell sent Al Morris and Ellingsworth across the plate, Garner singled home Hunter Mason, Josh Mason delivered Howell, and Blaine Norris knocked a single to drive in Garner and Josh Mason.
Bayer and Ellingsworth combined to allow just three hits.
Bayer gave up one run on two hits in 3 2/3 innings against Swansboro, striking out two and walking two. Ellingsworth struck out four and walked none in 1 1/3 innings, allowing no runs on just one hit.
Here are results of the games:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Triton……...…...002 001 0 - 3 1 1
W. Carteret…..141 000 x - 6 7 2
WP – Bayer
LP – Davis
Triton leading hitters: Evans 1-3, run.
W. Carteret leading hitters: Ellingsworth 1-1, 2 runs; Morris 1-1; Howell 1-2 (2B), RBI, run. Garner 1-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Norris 1-3 (2B); Millis 1-3; DeLuzio 1-3.
------------------
Team R H E
Swansboro.....000 10x x - 1 3 2
W. Carteret....092 1xx x - 12 8 2
WP – Bayer
LP – Haswell
Swansboro leading hitters: Haswell 1-2; Mansfield 1-2; Jensen 1-3 (2B), run.
W. Carteret leading hitters: Norris 2-2, 3 RBI; Howell 1-2, 2 RBI, run; Mason 1-2, 2 RBI, run; Ellingsworth 1-2 (2B), RBI, run; Morris 1-2, run; Garner 1-3, RBI, run; Bayer 1-3.
