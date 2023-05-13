NEWPORT — West Carteret advanced to the elite eight of the 3A boys tennis dual-team state playoffs for the second year in a row Wednesday after surviving a 5-4 contest versus Western Alamance.
The Patriots dropped the top three singles matches but took the next three and two of the three doubles matches to prevail.
The No. 1 seed in the East bracket upped its record to 17-0. West will next host No. 5 seed Fike (19-1) on Monday at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport.
The winner of that match will advance to the regional final and take on the winner of No. 3 seed J.H. Rose (15-0) and No. 7 seed Carrboro (18-3).
No. 8 seed Western Alamance ended the season at 10-3.
Worth Stack helped the Patriots with two victories on the day, including a wild win over Timothy McDowell in the No. 5 singles match, taking it 6-1, 3-6, (10-1).
He teamed up with Tanner Hahn in the No. 2 doubles match to beat Sam Durham and McDowell, 8-3.
Adam Cummings and Moksh Thakore won the No. 1 doubles match 8-4 over Luke Durham and James Boylston.
Connor Ballou and Nash Taylor nearly gave the Patriots a sweep of the doubles matches, falling 9-7 to Zach Allred and Jacob Howell in the No. 3 tilt.
Ballou cruised past Howell in the No. 6 singles match, 6-2, 6-0.
Slate Taber gave the Morehead City squad its other win, taking out Boylston 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4 singles.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret 5, Western Alamance 4
Singles
No. 1: Luke Durham (WA) def. Adam Cummings (WC), 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2: Sam Durham (WA) def. Moksh Thakore (WC), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3: Zach Allred (WA) def. Tanner Hahn (WC), 7-5, 6-1.
No. 4: Slater Taber (WC) def. James Boylston (WA), 6-2, 6-2.
No. 5: Worth Stack (WC) def. Timothy McDowell (WA), 6-1, 3-6, (10-1).
No. 6: Connor Ballou (WC) def. Jacob Howell (WA), 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Adam Cummings/Moksh Thakore (WC) def. Luke Durham/James Boylston (WA), 8-4.
No. 2: Tanner Hahn/Worth Stack (WC) def. Sam Durham/Timothy McDowell (WA), 8-3.
No. 3: Zach Allred/Jacob Howell (WA) def. Connor Ballou/Nash Taylor (WC), 9-7.
