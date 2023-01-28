PINEY GREEN — The West Carteret girls basketball team stayed in the 3A Coastal Conference conversation Friday night.
The Patriots ran away from White Oak 45-27 to move to 3-2 in league play.
“If we have a good week next week, it’s still anybody’s conference to win, but we have to come back and play well,” West coach Lindsey Howell said.
West, winners of three games in a row, will have a busy week, traveling to Swansboro on Tuesday, hosting Richlands on Thursday and welcoming Croatan on Friday.
The Patriots (7-9 overall) trail Croatan (9-9, 5-1 league) and Swansboro (9-5, 5-1 league) by just one game in the loss column.
They fell by just two points to Croatan in the first matchup, 37-35, and lost by 10 to Swansboro, 45-35, but the score was tied to start the fourth quarter.
West put itself within striking distance of those two by outscoring the Vikings (0-15, 0-5 league) by 11 in the second half after taking a seven-point lead into the break.
“We got away from our defensive discipline in the first half, and we were better with that in the second half,” Howell said. “We knew it was going to be physical, and we knew it was going to be tough. It always is against this team, but we were able to maintain our composure.”
Howell’s squad shared the ball well in the contest, and it showed with five players scoring in both the second and third quarters.
“I think if we go back and look, this will be one of our better assists games,” she said.
Seven players scored between four and nine points. Skyler Setzer led the way with nine points, followed by Teiona Frazier with eight and Sam Huber and Ella Graham with seven apiece.
Ella Holmes put up six points, followed by Mia Snyder and Maura Huber each with four points.
Jamya Avila led White Oak with eight points, followed by Kayla Jarman with six.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
West Carteret........................ 12 12 9 12 - 45
White Oak............................... 7 10 5 5 - 27
WEST CARTERET (45) – Setzer 9, Frazier 8, S. Huber 7, Graham 7, Holmes 6, Snyder 4, M. Huber 4.
WHITE OAK (27) – Avila 8, Jarman 6, Rawls 4, Stephens 4, Hicks 3, Farrior 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.