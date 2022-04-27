PINEY GREEN — The West Carteret softball team took care of business quickly on Monday, wrapping up a 17-2 win over White Oak on the road in five innings.
The Patriots only scored in the first three innings, but seven runs apiece in the second and third on top of three in the first was more than enough to satisfy the 10-run mercy rule.
West tallied 11 hits in the game, and seven went for extra bases. Six of the base raps came from just two batters. Makenzie Burroughs hit three, finishing with two triples and a double for a 3-for-3 night that included five RBIs and two runs. Zoe Sabourin hit two doubles and a triple for four RBIs, and she scored a run.
Hannah Moseley had the other extra-base hit, a double, on top of two stolen bases and two runs.
Abree Young pitched the first four innings of the game. She struck out four batters, walked none and allowed five hits and two earned runs. Kiersten Margoupis gave up no hits or runs in one inning of relief.
West improved its record to 10-6 overall and is tied with Richlands in the 3A Coastal with a 5-1 record.
The Vikings dropped to 2-15 overall and 0-6 in the conference. There was no scoring information for White Oak.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
W. Carteret...377 00 - 17 11 2
White Oak....002 00 - 2 5 3
WP – Margoupis
LP – McNeil
West Carteret leading hitters: Burroughs 3-3 (2 3B, 2B), 5 RBIs, 2 runs; Sabourin 3-4 (2 2B, 3B), 4 RBIs, run; Gray 1-3, 2 runs; Juarez 1-2, 3 runs; Kugler 1-4, RBI, 2 runs; Moseley 1-2 (2B), 2 runs; Young 1-4, run.
White Oak leading hitters: Not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.