WILSON — Mikayla Rose has started her senior season off right.
The Barton shortstop was named the Conference Carolina Softball Player of the Week in the first week of the 2022 campaign.
The former East Carteret star batted .667 (6-for-9) with five doubles and six RBIs to lead the Bulldogs to four victories and start the season with doubleheader sweeps over Virginia State and West Chester.
After going 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs in a 11-7 win over West Chester in the first game of the doubleheader, she hit a walk-off, run-scoring double in the bottom of the final inning in the 9-8 victory in the second game. She finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored in that contest.
West Chester was ranked No. 9 in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division II National Preseason Poll.
Those wins helped give the Bulldogs a 4-0 record to start the year.
Rose has shined during her career in Wilson.
She helped Barton achieve a winning record (21-18) last season for the first time since 2003 by ranking first on the team in on-base plus slugging (.887) and second in RBIs (18), runs (20) and slugging (.477).
As a sophomore, she was second on the team in RBIs (18), fourth in slugging (.477) and fifth in runs (20).
She ranked third on the team as a freshman with a .322 average while ranking second in slugging (.455), on-base percentage (.423), RBIs (22), runs (29) and on-base plus slugging (.878). She started 42 of the team’s 44 games.
The power hitter has led the Bulldogs in home runs each of her three seasons, hitting three as both a freshman and junior and two as a sophomore.
Rose put together one of the best seasons in county history in her senior year at East Carteret. She batted .659 with 12 home runs, 14 doubles, 59 RBIs and 52 runs scored. She posted a .677 on-base percentage and slugged 1.252.
She ranked fourth in the state in RBIs, fifth in runs, tied for fifth in home runs, 10th in slugging and 14th in average.
Those kinds of numbers made her the N.C. Softball Coaches Association 1A Player of the Year-East.
During her four years in a Mariners uniform, the squad went 80-13 overall and 46-3 in conference, including an undefeated run in league play over the last three seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.