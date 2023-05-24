GREENSBORO — West Carteret earned a third-place finish Friday in the 3A state girls track and field meet.
The Patriots tied with Franklin with each posting 35 points to finish one ahead of West Henderson with 34.
Tyler Collins brought home two gold medals.
She won the high jump event at the state meet for the fourth straight time, going back-to-back in the winter and spring of her sophomore and junior seasons.
Collins cleared 5 foot, 8 inches to jump two inches higher than any competitor.
She also joined Ryan Germain, Kenley Ballou and Grace Guilford to help lead the 1,600-meter relay team to a win in 3 minutes, 59:95 seconds.
West has won a 1,600-meter gold medal in three of the last four state meets, starting in the winter of 2022.
Guilford took the runner-up spot in the 400 meters in 56.29.
The 3,200-meter relay team of Isabella Mennella, Riley Preston, Germain and Ballou rounded out the podium finishers for West with a third-place time of 9:51.38.
Ashlyn Lewis took eighth in the discus with a 101-06 toss. She also finished 15th in the shot put with a 31-00.5 push.
Mary Beth Garrison claimed ninth in the triple jump with a 34-10 tale of the tape.
Dudley used a slew of second-place finishes to climb to the top of the team standings in the girls track and field championship, scoring 70 points on the day, 21 points ahead of Statesville in second, to win its first state championship since 1990.
On the boys side, Colton Ellis gave the Patriots their top placer, taking eighth in the pole vault with a 12-06 clearance.
Ellis scored one team point to give West a tie for 54th in the 58-team meet.
Jasiah Jones secured ninth in the long jump with a 20-01.75 leap and took 13th in the high jump with a 6-00 clearance.
Jaxon Whitaker garnered 10th in the triple jump with a distance of 41-00.75.
Franklin won its first boys track and field championship since 1995 with 59.5 points, 5.5 more than Dudley in second place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.