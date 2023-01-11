MOREHEAD CITY — Skyler Oxford is keeping his runner-up finishes in three top wrestling tournaments in a healthy perspective.
“It’s adding color to my collection, so that’s how I’m looking at it,” he said of the silver medals joining his gold. “I keep on getting this close.”
Oxford, who is 36-6 this season, reached the championship match at the Beach Brawl, Beast of the East, and Tiger Holiday Classic.
The West Carteret senior fell in a 13-2 major decision to West Brunswick’s Luke Connick (37-13), dropped a 6-1 decision to Swansboro’s Tyler Cowell (30-2), and suffered a 15-0 technical fall to Cardinal Gibbons’ Liam Hickey (26-1).
“I’m in a tough weight class, and so I think I’m doing pretty good for the class I’m in,” he said.
Oxford finished second last season in the Beach Brawl but won the Beast of the East and the Swiss Bear. He also went on to capture conference and regional titles before finishing sixth in the state at 113.
“I gained a lot of weight over the summer, lifting a lot, hitting the gym, and I’m keeping up with these kids, but a lot of them have wrestled longer than I have, and it shows,” he said.
Oxford said the difference between 113 and 126 is as stark as night and day. He missed qualifying for 120 pounds by one pound.
“I’ve always known the weight classes I was wrestling were easier,” he said. “I knew going in, 126 was going to be the hardest season I’ve had. It’s always a good weight class. Kids have strength and are super quick.”
The season began with two losses before Thanksgiving. In addition to the loss in the first-place match at the Beach Brawl, he dropped a 4-3 decision to New Bern’s Tyler Klemmer (25-10).
“I was really negative on myself at the beginning,” he said. “I was thinking I wasn’t going to be able to compete at 126, because I lost two in a row, but then I started doing better. I got my head in it, got the right mindset, started controlling my emotions, and it’s showing.”
A junior season that saw him start with a ranking in the 50s ended with him going 45-9 and finishing sixth in the state.
He was knocked out of the 113-pound winner’s bracket in the first round of the state tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum with an 11-5 decision loss to Southern Durham’s Damarian Garner (34-10), but bounced back with three straight wins until the consolation finals. There, he was pinned in 1:23 by Caleb Haynes (40-15) of North Gaston. In the fifth-place match, Fernando Martinez (42-10) of Cedar Ridge pinned him in 3:57.
“It was awesome being able to just go to states,” he said. “And that was my goal, but not only did I qualify, I placed, and that was amazing. I never believed that would have happened. I was really scared. I walked in like a deer in the headlights. How big that place is, it’s a huge coliseum.”
Oxford won the 3A east regional by taking a 9-5 decision over South Johnston’s Ethan Brownlee. He also took the Coastal Conference crown with a pin of Croatan’s Gavin Cohen.
“My jaw dropped,” he said. “It was great. I had a lot of upsets at tournaments. I thank my coach. He helped me get in the right mindset. He could tell I was nervous, and he would come and talk to me and get my head straight.”
Despite starting nine freshmen, West went 18-8 overall and 2-3 in league action with two of those losses coming by seven points apiece to champion Croatan and runner-up Swansboro.
Those freshmen are now sophomores, and the team is 21-13 overall and 2-1 in conference action even though there are just three seniors in the lineup.
“These sophomores are stout,” Oxford said. “It was a big advantage getting all that mat time as freshmen, and it is showing. These kids are not your average sophomores. When they are seniors, I think that is going to be the best West Carteret team.”
After forfeiting the heavyweight spot for much of the season, the Patriots have received a boost with the return of one of their best wrestlers, Isaac McPherson.
“That is really making a difference for us in duals,” Oxford said. “Beating Dixon and Croatan showed how good we really are. We weren’t able to show it before because we never had a full roster, and we finally do.”
A standout student with a 3.3 GPA, Oxford is also looking forward to individual tournaments at the conference, regional and state levels.
“I want to pull some upsets and show it wasn’t just a one-time thing that I placed at states,” he said. “I think some people think I got lucky. I want to show them it wasn’t luck.”
Here are a few of Oxford’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Fight Club.”
Favorite TV Show: “Mindhunter.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Johnny Test.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Lil Yachty.
Favorite Song: “Free Falling” by Tom Petty.
Favorite Book: “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury.
Favorite Team: New England Patriots.
Favorite Athlete: Allan Hart.
Favorite Vacation: Florida.
Favorite Hobby: Welding.
Favorite Subject: Science.
Favorite Quote: “If you have everything under control, you’re not moving fast enough.” – Mario Andretti.
Favorite Food: Ribeye with mashed potatoes.
Favorite Drink: Strawberry lemonade.
Favorite Restaurant: MOD Pizza.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Pinning the No. 1 seed at regionals in the semifinals to guarantee my ticket to state.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Corey Walker.
Favorite Sport: Wrestling.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Listening to music and stretching.”
Favorite Website/App: 8 Ball.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Noah Surtin.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Dan Gable, Kyle Dake, Spencer Lee, Jordan Burroughs and Cary Kolat.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Joshua Figueredo, Jeremiyah Dixon, John Schulz, Joshua Knipe and Ashton McRoberts.
Items For A Deserted Island: Fire starter, a pot, chickens, rice and gallons of water.
