MOREHEAD CITY — The billfish bite was hot and heavy over the Memorial Day weekend in the Swansboro Bluewater Billfish Tournament.
The 42nd annual competition drew 52 boats and totaled 87 releases over three days. By Monday night, The General of Morehead City had boated the weightiest blue marlin – a 532.7-pounder reeled in by Capt. Max Weaver of Atlantic Beach and angler Don Wehrner of Jacksonville, Fla.
There was a dose of late-stage drama on Monday night when Wasabi rolled into the weigh station at 12:45 a.m. with a 445.5-pound catch. Capt. Corbett Johnson and his team fought the fish from 9 a.m. until just past 9 p.m. The twilight weighing was good for third place in the blue marlin division.
The tournament, put on by the Swansboro Rotary Club, gave out a record $411,500 in prizes for the tournament. The 71 blue marlin, 12 white marlin and four sailfish releases were also a tournament record.
“The bite has been extremely hot this week,” Tournament Co-Chairman Brandon Sewell said. “We’ve never paid out the kind of money we’re going to pay out this year. Of course, that means more funds for the rotary club too.”
It looked like weather might take a bite out of the tournament with inclement offshore conditions on Saturday, but competition officials made the decision on Thursday afternoon to cut Saturday from the schedule in favor of Monday. The field of boats grew from 43 after Friday to 52 by the start of Sunday fishing. Last year’s boat total was just 29.
“Things were looking really nasty offshore, so we had to make a quick decision,” Sewell said. “I think it worked out to our advantage, too, because we ended up with 52 boats, just shy of our record of 53.”
Even without Wasabi’s late arrival, there was plenty of drama at the weigh station on Monday with The General holding on to the lead and Carterican bound for the scales by 5 p.m. with a fish that Derek Beute reeled in around 2:30 p.m. That catch weighed in at 430.1 pounds for fourth place in the division. Carterican was last year’s tournament winner with a 476-pound blue marlin and 1,678.6 release points.
The tournament delayed its awards ceremony at Big Rock Landing until later that night, but Wasabi’s late arrival forced it to delay it even further with final prize payouts still pending.
The General catch already won that boat $64,600 at the docks for the tournament’s first blue marlin weighing more than 500 pounds. Capt. Weaver said the fight was a relatively short, but productive one.
“He put on one good show and then mainly stayed down for the rest of the fight,” Weaver said. “The angler did a great job with it. I was not convinced it was as big a fish as it was until we got it rolled over. When I got a better look at him, I knew we had something good.”
Sunday’s big catch was actually Weaver’s first day at the helm of the 55-foot BC. The Goldsboro native will be in the cockpit for the rest of the billfish season.
“(Sunday) was actually my first day running the boat,” Weaver said. “We had a big re-fit and did a bunch of stuff in the boatyard, got back from Wanchese on Thursday and then got to work on this tournament. It has been some great fishing for this time of year. I’ll certainly take what we got this weekend. We hope to keep it going this summer.”
One of the tournament’s biggest prize payouts, the NCLEAP 50/50 Dolphin Winner Take All, went to Capt. Adrian Holler of Sea Striker. The Morehead City boat laid claim to $47,500 in prizes for a division that benefits the N.C. Law Enforcement Assistance Program (NCLEAP) through the Rotary Club.
The mirror $47,500 donation to NCLEAP is the tournament’s largest one to date, far surpassing the $30,000 total in 2021.
“The Rotary Club in general is our main focus, but that particular group is one we’ve put a lot of support behind in recent years,” Sewell said. “The other funds we raise from the event go to things like scholarships, Take-A-Kid Fishing excursions and the other community-focused projects from the club.”
In total, there were five blue marlins brought to the weigh station over the tournament. Those included: 532.7 pounds off The General, 456.7 pounds off Marlin Fever, 430.1 pounds off Carterican and a catch from MJs that failed to meet the tournament minimum weight standard.
Coming into the weekend, Sewell knew there was an itch to get out on the water and take advantage of a hopping bite.
“We had a huge turnout at Jack’s (Waterfront Bar) for the captain’s party, probably our biggest crowd ever,” he said. “The bite was really exciting leading up to this weekend, so people were ready to get out there.”
Sewell praised his fellow Rotarians on their collective effort to put on the event. Sewell operates a co-chair position along with Justin Cleve and Jamie Wallace, but the competition itself requires heavy involvement from other members.
“It takes a huge labor force to pull off something like this,” Sewell said. “It’s a holiday weekend, and everyone wants to be spending time with their families and friends, but they’re here and helping us pull this off like always. It’s incredible the amount of passion the organization brings to its events.”
Sewell also made sure to recognize the efforts of (Big Rock board member) Richard Crowe, who has traditionally manned the radio for the competition.
“We couldn’t do it without him,” Sewell said. “He’s there for three days in a row from 6:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. talking to those guys and letting everyone know what’s going on. He’s never charged us a thing, just does it out of the goodness of his heart. I told him with how busy it has been this tournament, we owed him a RC Cola and a moon pie at the very least.”
