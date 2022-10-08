JACKSONVILLE — The Havelock football team won a thrilling 36-34 contest at Jacksonville on Friday to move into third place of the 3A/4A Big Carolina Conference.
The Rams (5-2 overall, 2-1 conference) took a commanding 28-7 lead by halftime and hung on to win their second straight game. The win over the Cardinals (3-3, 0-3 conference) followed a 34-28 victory over D.H. Conley on Monday.
Havelock ended the game with possession after Jacksonville failed to convert a game-tying two-point conversion following a Damon June 9-yard touchdown run.
The Cardinals held a brief lead in the first quarter with an 82-yard touchdown run to answer Lebron Sharpe 3-yard scoring run. Havelock failed to convert its two-point conversion, while Jacksonville hit its PAT.
The Rams scored three more times before halftime, including a 9-yard run from Lebron Sharpe, a 14-yard run from Raymond Yanez and a 22-yard pass from Andrew Frazier to Zack Sharpe. Jalen Morgan also scored on a 14-yard run in the third quarter for the Rams’ last touchdown.
Havelock will look to make it three straight wins next Friday with a home game against South Central (1-6 overall).
