MOREHEAD CITY — Tryouts finished, teams created, the final season just beginning.
Hard work, a little sweat, coaches’ talks of expectations, your final season underway. Teammates laughing, cleats stinking, excitement building for that final season.
All of a sudden what was to be ended in a bad dream. The clock did not run out, the final whistle never blew. Instead, the coronavirus storm paused the season and never allowed it to resume.
However, as an athlete, you learned what perseverance was before you could pronounce it. The day you showed up, headache pounding, pushing through, giving your all, was a moment that taught you a new strength. The pop fly ball that was caught, the missed penalty kick, the finish line you lost by an inch added a brick to the foundation of your character. The laughter, the tears, the frustration and the cheers were all moments that gave depth to your definition of “team.”
The empty stadiums, tracks, fields and courts will forever echo with years of your triumphs. Do not let the lack of a final whistle define you, for it has been a fantastic journey and should not be tainted by a bad finale. Celebrate your accomplishments, remember the memories and accept this experience that only your fellow senior teammates have endured.
You have shown great sportsmanship, spent your childhood pushing to be the best you can be and have prevailed through unknown and incomprehensible adversity. You are more than a senior. You are more than an athlete. You are an example of perseverance, of determination and of strength.
You are a champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.