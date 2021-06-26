BEAUFORT — Bennie Brooks took a winding path to his college destination, but it ended up bringing him closer to home.
The East Carteret basketball standout was set to attend Pfeiffer before a last-minute recruiting effort by Mount Olive changed his course.
“I just had to stay patient during all of it,” Brooks said. “It was closer to home and Division II, so I felt like it was a better opportunity. I’m a homebody. I want to stay as close to home as I can.”
Mount Olive is Division II compared to Division III Pfeiffer and the round-trip difference is about 200 miles compared to 520, which is welcome news to the Down East native.
The road to Mount Olive began during the last month of the school year and started with a lunch meeting with East coach Daniel Griffee and Mount Rowan coach Mike Gurley.
“It was a weird situation,” Griffee said. “It was quiet on his recruiting front, which kind of surprised me considering what kind of player he is. I thought he should be getting better offers. I was telling Mike about it, and he reached out to St. Augustine’s to let them know about him.”
St. Augustine’s didn’t have a spot, but coaches there suggested Mount Olive. Trojans coach Joey Higginbotham was under the impression Brooks was headed to prep school to reclassify and gain a year of eligibility.
“I told him he wasn’t, and once he found that out, he started recruiting him immediately,” Griffee said. “He came and watched him work out, Bennie visited the school, he got an offer and accepted it.”
Brooks is receiving nearly a full ride to Mount Olive, which runs almost $32,000 a year in tuition, fees and room and board.
In addition to Pfeiffer, Brooks was also considering Davidson-Davie Community College and a walk-on spot at East Carolina.
“I was shooting for Division I, and if that didn’t work out, I was looking at Division II, but I didn’t want to sit on the bench (at ECU),” he said. “Being a walk-on, playing time would be questionable. I wanted to go somewhere and get playing time.”
Brooks’ stellar high school career suggests a player who should garner court time at the next level.
A four-year starter, he proved spectacular over the past three, averaging 24.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.7 steals.
During his time in a Mariners uniform he was named the News-Times Player of the Year, the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Player of the Year, N.C. Basketball Coaches Association District 2 Player of the Year, NCBCA All-State and earned a spot in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game.
He led the Mariners to back-to-back league titles over the past two seasons. The squad went 23-1 in conference play and 34-5 overall during that stretch.
“He’s an amazing basketball player,” Griffee said. “You would never have known he was the leading scorer, the MVP. He is bashful about accolades. He just loves to play. Had it not been for COVID, he would have rewritten the (school) record book.”
A normal schedule of about 25 games, good health and the usual play from Brooks would have made him the top scorer in East history. But East played just 12 contests this year under the amended pandemic slate.
Jacque Brown holds the current mark of 2,042 career points. Brooks, who holds the school’s single-game scoring record of 47 points, finished with 1,807.
Ironically, Brooks will follow in the footsteps of Brown who also chose a scholarship from Mount Olive after high school.
Not getting the chance to break that record and not getting to play in front of the usually boisterous East crowds due to pandemic capacity restrictions put a damper on Brooks’ senior year.
“It wasn’t anything compared to last year,” he said. “It was going from a packed gym every night to playing in front of 25 people. And going from playing 25 games to playing 12, it was hard. It sucks, but it is what it is.”
Being closer to home, should mean more true-blue East fans at Mount Olive games over the next four years.
Once regarded as one of the top Division II programs in the state, the Trojans have been on a bit of a downturn over the past five years, going 61-71 overall and 46-44 in league play with only two winning campaigns in that time – going 16-13 in 2019-2020 and 17-12 in 2017-2018.
Those numbers pale in comparison to those over the previous eight years when the program went 159-76 overall and 110-40 in conference with four regular season league championships and three 20-win seasons, including a 31-4 campaign in 2014-2015 that ended with a trip to the NCAA Division II Tournament Elite Eight.
“He’s going to a good program, and he’ll be in good hands,” Griffee said. “He’s close to home, so I can’t wait to go up there and watch him play. It’s going to be a big learning curve, going up against bigger guys, quicker guys. Once he catches up, adjusts, I think he will be a productive player for them and eventually a key part of their program.”
