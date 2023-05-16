MEBANE — The Croatan girls soccer team’s season came to an end Monday in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.
The No. 32-seeded Cougars traveled to No. 1 Eastern Alamance, losing 7-0. They finished the year 4-16 overall.
The Cougars earned the last wild card spot in the playoffs after finishing fifth in the 3A Coastal Conference with a 3-7 record. Five of six teams in the conference reached the postseason, including Dixon at No. 4, West Carteret at No. 13, Richlands at No. 18 and Swansboro at No. 24.
Eastern Alamance (15-0-1) entered the playoffs after winning a 3A Central Conference that also had five teams advance to the postseason.
The Eagles, who led 3-0 at halftime against the Cougars before scoring four more goals in the second half, will go on to face No. 17 Northwood in the second round. They defeated the Chargers twice in regular season league play by a combined 17-2 margin.
The winner of that game will go on to face either No. 8 Cape Fear (18-5) or No. 9 Carrboro (15-2-2).
The leading scorer for Eastern Alamance was Molly Widderich with four goals and three assists.
